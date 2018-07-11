Ticker
Wednesday Thoughts: Another Myth Busted

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Michigan head coach John Beilein isn’t a conventional recruiter, and that’s just fine with him. Duncan Robinson is his latest success, one that continues to elevate U-M among the best of the best when it comes to putting players in the NBA.

Duncan Robinson signed a one-year deal with the Miami Heat.
