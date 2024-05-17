Former Tennessee safety Wesley Walker has committed to Michigan out of the Transfer Portal, he announced on Friday morning via social media.

Walker arrives in Ann Arbor after a wild five-year college football journey. As a three-star cornerback coming out of Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee, Walker committed to play college ball at Georgia Tech in August 2018.

As a freshman in 2019 with the Yellow Jackets, Walker redshirted and played in three games, notably gaining experience against No. 4 Georgia late in the season.

During his redshirt freshman season, Walker played in 10 games during the COVID-shortened schedule. He made five starts at nickel back that season and ranked fourth on the team with 48 tackles for Georgia Tech.

As a redshirt sophomore, Walker had very similar numbers to his redshirt freshman season, but he did register two forced fumbles in 10 games in 2021.

Walker then entered the Transfer Portal and continued his college career at Tennessee.

In his first season in Knoxville, Walker played in all 13 games and made two starts. He finished the season with a career-high in passes defended (four), sacks (one) and interceptions (one).

During his redshirt senior season in 2023, Walker increased his production to the tune of 53 tackles, two passes defended, a sack and a forced fumble.

Following his two seasons at Tennessee, Walker entered the Transfer Portal to find a place to spend his final season of eligibility. He committed to Ole Miss, but then flipped his commitment to Louisville and spent spring ball with the Cardinals. Then, he entered the Transfer Portal again.

Now, Walker winds up at Michigan, where he continues to bolster what was a depleted secondary. At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Walker provides good size and a ton of college football experience — he will be playing his sixth season with Michigan.