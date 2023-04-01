Kim Barnes Arico and the Michigan women's basketball team added a stud to the roster on Saturday via the transfer portal. Western Michigan transfer Taylor Williams committed to the Wolverines on Saturday afternoon.

Williams, a 6-foot-2 junior forward from New Baltimore, Michigan, has played 77 games over her three seasons at Western Michigan, and she has been a very efficient player for the Broncos throughout her career.

As a freshman, she averaged 12.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 27.3 minutes per game. Despite her great success as a freshman, Williams struggled to shoot from beyond the arc, connecting on seven of her 27 3-point attempts.

In her sophomore season, Williams tallied 11.9 points, 8.6 boards and 1.6 steals in 28 games. Her consistency is one of the best parts of her game, and it's something Barnes Arico will need going into next season.

Williams was just as consistent in her 2022-23 season with 14.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in 28 games.

Her shooting continues to be a concern, though. Williams is a career 20.4 percent 3-point shooter (20-98) and a 50 percent free throw shooter (174-348).

Despite her shooting struggles, Williams will be a solid replacement for Emily Kiser, who just completed her fifth and final season with the Wolverines. The incoming transfer will pair nicely with fellow forward Cameron Williams.

Michigan still has some work to do as it looks through the transfer portal for potential prospects. Since the season's end, Maddie Nolan, Ari Wiggins and Kate Clarke have all entered the transfer portal.

The Wolverines also lost Kiser and Leigha Brown to graduation.