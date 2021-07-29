What Does Rivals100 QB Dante Moore Want To See From Michigan This Season?

Dante Moore is wrapping up summer recruiting this week, but his focus this month has been on his high school team.

The 2023 Rivals100 quarterback had a prolific sophomore campaign and is poised to lead a stacked Detroit (Mich.) King team on a deep playoff run in his third year as a varsity starter under center.

“I’m getting ready,” Moore said. “Our goal is to go 14-0, but the most important thing is to go 1-0 every week. We’re getting better as a team overall. We’re getting better in the weight room, building chemistry and taking every minute of practice seriously. Everything is the team, the team, the team.”