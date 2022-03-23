What Hunter Dickinson, DeVante' Jones and Eli Brooks said pre-Villanova

We are joined by center Hunter Dickinson, guard DeVante' Jones, guard Caleb Houstan, guard Eli Brooks.

Q. Eli and Hunter, if you could, Michigan set a Big Ten record with five straight Sweet 16 appearances. Can you guys put your finger on anything Michigan maybe does differently than other programs as leading to that March success?

HUNTER DICKINSON: They've got a man named Eli Brooks for five years that's been there. Maybe that's the common denominator.

ELI BROOKS: I've only got four of them. I can't take credit for all five.

Q. DeVante', can you kind of describe what the last week has been like for you from when you took the hit to when you tried to play and couldn't and where you are now?

DEVANTE' JONES: At first it was a little bit emotional for me, but then I got myself together, and just seeing how the team was playing so well, doing so great and getting victories. That's the main thing for me.

Obviously I want to play here in March Madness, but the time I was just so happy for my teammates being able to win through that type of adversity.

Q. DeVante', I know it's a bad memory, but if you could go back, you take a shot in the nose at practice. I mean, at what point do you realize I'm not going to be able to play in the first NCAA Tournament game?

DEVANTE' JONES: Probably like five seconds after it happened honestly. (Laughter). No, right when it happened, my head felt like crazy and things like that. I just didn't feel normal, so I just knew that I would probably be out for the first game.

Q. As far as can you talk about where you watched the game and just the emotions of seeing your team win to give you a chance to join them.

DEVANTE' JONES: Yeah, I watched the game at home in my room. It was a dark room. So I watched it at home. I was excited throughout the whole game. The first half I was kind of nervous. It was playing on my emotions. Second half, they got together, and I was excited they won.

Q. This is going to be your 16th NCAA Tournament game. You played in a few as a freshman. But 16 of these. How much easier is it to play in these games when you've done it so many times?

ELI BROOKS: I mean, just controlling like your emotions throughout the game, I think like March Madness is a neutral site most of the time, but one team usually has more fans than the other. We've been lucky enough to have more fans most of the time.

So I think just moving forward and being able to play through those environments, sustain runs is the biggest thing.

Q. Hunter, you guys have mixed in some zone throughout the season, but it seems like especially lately it's been a really effective change of pace for you guys. What's made it effective, and what's different for you when you're playing man versus zone?

HUNTER DICKINSON: I think the reason why the zone is so effective for a lot of teams is most teams run a lot of good man plays, but not a lot of teams have a lot of good zone plays. They don't work on them as much, I'd say. So that can definitely take teams off guard.

I think for us with our zone we try to really be really energetic and really active in the zone that can try to disrupt teams and try to force them into draining the shot clock so they don't get the best of shots.

Q. As far as the last game, you had to come out a couple times. One time I think they were saying on TV was the wrist, but then it might have been concussion issues again. Can you speak to what happened in that game?

DEVANTE' JONES: I can't say too much. I just wasn't feeling my 100 percent self, and I didn't want to be selfish to the team because I knew we had a guard like Frankie Collins who come in and get the job done, and that's what he did.

Q. I know you weren't surprised by what you saw, but for those of us who didn't get to see him play huge minutes, can you say what you saw from him out there?

DEVANTE' JONES: I knew it, and I tweeted it the day or two before that he's going to get the job done. He's a great point guard. He's young, but he understands his role on the team, you know, athletic, quick guard who can get downhill and score for himself or make plays for others. And he's very good on defense as well. So he's all around a great guard for us.

Q. Eli, after the win over Tennessee, you and Terrance talked about how important it was to run them off the three-point line and take that away. Against a team like Villanova that shoots just as well, if not better, in terms of the number of guys that can shoot, is the challenge different at all when all guys can shoot from three versus just a couple like Tennessee had?

ELI BROOKS: Yeah, but it makes more people have to be disciplined on defense. They've got fours and fives that can shoot the ball, so we're going to have to do a good job all around closing out under control because they all can put the ball on the ground as well. Just not shooters, they can also put the ball on the ground and score for themselves.

Q. Hunter, you played with Justin Moore in high school. What was your relationship with him, and what did you see in him as a player?

HUNTER DICKINSON: Me and Justin were really good friends. That was one of my best friends in high school. We'd been playing with each other since like sixth grade, me, him, and Terrance. So we have a really good relationship.

Ever since we were young, Justin was really good at getting to the rim and finishing, just a pure scorer. He just added to his game since then, since DeMatha.

Q. Congratulations on making it to the Sweet 16. You guys play in the Big Ten. What team does Villanova look like in the Big Ten? I know you guys played against Maryland and Ohio State and Michigan State. What do they look like on video getting ready for tomorrow night's game?

THE MODERATOR: Can you repeat your question, please?

Q. My question is what does Villanova look like, getting ready for tomorrow night's preparation? You guys played in the Big Ten a lot. Do they look like one of the Big Ten teams you guys play against?

HUNTER DICKINSON: I don't think so. Like maybe like a more disciplined Iowa team maybe. I say that in terms of like Iowa, they're really free flowing and they have a couple sets, but it's mostly just a lot of them making up their own sets and really free flowing. Villanova is really disciplined. They've run their sets. Coach Wright has them really trained to do the Villanova system.

But both teams have a lot of shooting. Both teams, I'd say, don't have that like 7-foot big man like the rest of the Big Ten has. They have really good talent, really good shooting, and can really space the floor.

Q. Eli, I wanted to ask you, you were a freshman when you guys played Villanova in the championship. Is this a little bit of a full circle moment for you? What do you remember about that game?

ELI BROOKS: I mean, this was the two schools that it came down to for me, so this is a big matchup for me. To get the win back in the same place that we lost the National Championship Game in, but I'm not going to make it personal about myself. It's about moving on to the next round. It just happens to be Villanova back in San Antonio.

Q. I know you really only care about Michigan, but do you pay attention to the fact that the rest of the Big Ten, there's only one other team left? Last year you guys were the last team standing.

HUNTER DICKINSON: This season was definitely like not the best, not the way that we wanted to. Other fans definitely let us know that, particularly Michigan State, Illinois, who else? Ohio State. Who else? There was other team in there. Who was it? There was one more. Oh, oh, the team down in Madison, the red and white team, they definitely let us know how they felt about our season.

We heard those NIT chants. They were hurtful. They definitely hurt. It's funny how they'll be watching us on Thursday back in their cribs.