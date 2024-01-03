Q. Kalen, I know you've got bigger fish to Friday right now with the immediate situation playing Michigan, but have you considered at all just the fact that this is going to be a Big Ten match-up here starting next season and just the future and how this elevates the Big Ten, being able to say they have the national champion coming into 2024 one way or another?

KALEN DEBOER: I hadn't until really yesterday kind of -- someone else had asked the same question. Yeah, certainly they're on our schedule a year from now and it's a whole different deal that we'll be involved with as far as new conference.

I think this year where we're at right now in the season, this is all about really us representing the Pac-12 and going to win a National Championship for our program and finishing off this season for this group of guys that have worked really hard.

I haven't really got into that or thought of it that way. I think it's all about this moment and this game and what it means for our program to be participating and have a chance to win a National Championship.

Q. Is there anything that helps Michael with regard to playing Michigan because it was like three years ago that he played them. I know their defense is quite a bit different. How do you see that?

KALEN DEBOER: I mean, maybe. Maybe there's something. I think it's probably a lot has happened since the times that he's played there, and I think they won the game that you're referring to if I remember right, but I think it's just a whole different thing that he's involved with now being here at UW and his teammates and the confidence he has in them and that they have in him, as well. I think it's all about right now.

But if you were playing in their stadium, maybe there would be some familiarity that would help him feel good about it, but we're playing down in Houston. Maybe the colors across from him could be something that could bring back some memories pretty quickly, but I think right now he's also just in the moment and focused on our program and the opportunity at hand.

Q. I was wondering what makes Michael such a catalyst for everything, because it seems like obviously he led Indiana to one of its best seasons of all time and then what he's done obviously at Washington, but even going back to that 2020 victory over Michigan, it was the first Indiana victory over Michigan in 33 years. What is it about him that makes him do some things that seem somewhat improbable?

KALEN DEBOER: Yeah, I think the production and then who he is as a person, and on the production piece, he's got a skill set that is -- I think it makes him the best player in the country. The ability to throw the ball with accuracy, he can get rid of it super quick.

There were some throws in the game this last week where he had to slide in the pocket, reset his feet and quick release it, did it from the left side to the right side, did it sliding one way and throwing right down the middle of the field. He's got a quick release.

All those pieces from a skill set standpoint and talent-wise are there.

The production I think is what certainly helps with people buying into him, and then combine that with just a personality that's fun to be around. He's as low ego as it gets. It's all about the team. Everyone hears that publicly when he talks, but it is 100 percent real. It is what we see every single day.

There are things he's doing for his teammates that he could care less if it got out there in the public. It's all about just loving the moment he's in, wanting this to be a special time for everyone that's around him. He has a lot of trust in people. Once you really become loyal to him, he will do anything for you. That's gone both ways on our team, both he to the team and the team to him.

He's not afraid to get out front and center and give a hard talk, and you can realize pretty quickly how competitive he is and how bad he wants to win a National Championship and that he really believed when he came back that we could be in this moment.

Then lastly, his work supported everything that were his goals all season long. Had a full off-season to really train, a full off-season to work individually to improve, to work with his receivers. He would challenge everyone on this football team to be the best that they can be all the time.

He did that from the time he said he's coming back early last December.

Q. Do you find it somewhat ironic in some ways that the offensive system that you kind of inspired at Indiana and even his play in 2020 pretty much led to what Michigan's defense is now, that defensive change in a lot of ways because of what happened in that game in 2020? Do you gather any sense of irony in that sense that you kind of brought about the defense that you're going to face Monday night?

KALEN DEBOER: I hadn't thought about it that way. As you're talking here, I can I guess kind of see what you're saying. But I don't know if it's one particular game that gets someone to evolve and change. I think it's a lot of other things.

But Michael certainly had a year there at Indiana where he had a lot of success against a lot of different teams.

But yeah, you kind of have to adjust to the people that cause you the most problems. I think the irony is that, yeah, he's playing another Big Ten team that he's faced before. It's a cool moment for us as a team and for him, as well.