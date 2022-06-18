What Michigan Needs in 2023: Linebacker
2022 Scholarship Depth (9): Michael Barrett (fifth year senior), Joey Velazquez (redshirt junior), Kalel Mullings (junior), Nikhai Hill-Green (redshirt sophomore), Junior Colson (sophomore), Jaydon...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news