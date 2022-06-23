What Michigan Needs in 2023: Specialists

2022 Scholarship Depth (3): P Brad Robbins (sixth year senior), K Jake Moody (fifth year senior), P/K Tommy Doman (redshirt freshman)

Average Scholarship Kickers/Punters in Jim Harbaugh Era: 2.6

Expected Departures (2): Jake Moody, Brad Robbins

Need: 1

2023 Commits: Adam Samaha

Scoop: Michigan is in an interesting situation going into 2023. After having some long-time contributors at kicker and punter during the Jim Harbaugh era - and it's not uncommon for a player to hold a position for three or four years - the 2023 season will be without some stalwarts. Both punter Brad Robbins and kicker Jake Moody used their 2020 exception to retain eligibility in 2022, but they will have to be gone after this season unless something crazy happens.

Michigan has already received a commitment from Ann Arbor (MI) Huron kicker Adam Samaha, who is ranked as a 2-star player by Rivals. They recently received a preferred walk-on commitment from Deerfield (MA) Deerfield Academy kicker Stone Anderson, too, who is a 4.5 star prospect to Kohl's Kicking. Since kicker and punter are often filled by walk-ons or preferred walk-ons, the number of scholarship players here is not too concerning.

Both Samaha and Anderson are likely to contribute as kickers, and it seems that Tommy Doman will likely be Michigan's punter for the next few years. There's not a need for another scholarship kicker with Doman and Samaha in the program, but Michigan could probably use another walk-on punter with some potential.

As for long snappers, that position is usually filled by walk-ons. Starter William Wagner, backup Greg Tarr, and freshman preferred walk-on Evan Boutorwick all should retain eligibility through 2023, so there's not a strong need for long snappers at this point. Only a couple scholarship long snappers have been signed during the modern recruiting era, and the decision to promise them a scholarship is often roundly criticized.

Top Targets: N/A