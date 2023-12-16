On what practices look like right now

We go three days. First three days of practice are sort of like fundamental camp practices where we try to get guys back into the groove. One of the big things, in bowl games especially, when you've had some time off is getting the techniques right, tackling is a big thing in bowl games because guys haven't played for a while. We spend three days on that and then after three days we'll go through a regular week here and do the same thing once we get out there.

On the challenges Michigan presents

They're a really good team. Very aggressive on defense. Offensively, they use a lot of personnel groups, they run the ball very effectively. The quarterback is a very efficient player. They've got some really good skill guys. Number 18, the tight end, is kind of a mismatch guy, a little bit like Georgia's guy. They present a lot of challenges based on formations, motions, movements and all that type of thing. They do a good job on defense and they stunt. You've got to be ready for where these guys are going to be coming from all the time. Preparation I think is the key because it's going to be a little bit different from anything we've played against all year.

On studying Michigan

We're just learning and watching. This is a planning day today, so we've used all day today to try to zero in. Even though, when you're on the road in recruiting with the technology that we have now, you can watch this stuff when you're on the plane and all that type of thing. We've done quite a bit of that but this is the first day we've been together as a staff sort of planning it all. We'll use these next three days to do that quite a bit as we're practicing fundamentals.