On the run blocking from the offensive line

Definitely progressed from week one to week two, you can see that. Obviously not where we want to be and what our standards are but are going to continue to emphasize it and that will be addressed today. The guys that have already been in have watched the film. Guys understand where we need to be and what we need to do to get there so we're taking the steps to make sure that we're better to our standards, where we want to be. We want to be dominant in all phases, not just in protection but in the run game. Leave no stone unturned so we continue to do all the things we need to do to get there.

On whether they've found their starting five OL

Like we always say, the depth chart flows, so guys don't practice or play well the next week and that can change. Right now, we have our starting five.

On whether there's some surprise that there's been struggles with the run game

No. When you have new guys in there, that's something that's going to happen. Positives is we're fourth in the country in negative plays. We've only given up three total. We haven't given up any sacks in protection so that's been a positive. Obviously, they're respecting us in the run game so we have to do different things to help us and help the players as well. It's not just the players, it's the coaches as well. I always tell them we do this together. So I'm not going to put the blame on them or say it's just the players. As coaches, we have to do a better job of executing the plan that we have and then playing the right way. We'll attack that this week.

On the play-action game

People respect our run game. If you don't, there's less people in the box and it's easier to run the football. I think that's the biggest thing that you saw is the way we ran the ball last year and the way that we can run the ball, people are going to be close to the line of scrimmage and we have receivers, tight ends and threats to take advantage of that. The big thing is that the way we ran the football helps us in the play-action game.

On the one-game suspension and his head coaching opportunity

Regarding the first thing, it was a learning lesson and that's all I'll really comment on about that. As far as the opportunity from coach, man, it's an honor to represent this university to represent these players. It's really not about me, it's about the players. That's what it's really about. I just want to have a chance to make sure we're doing everything right on game day. It's not about me, it'll never be about coach, even, he'll say it's about the players and this university.

On Bowling Green

Good football team. They're well-coached. You can tell, scheme-wise, they do a couple of different things, a multitude of different things. Coverage-wise, they've changed up a little bit from what they've done last year but pretty consistent with what they've done with the new playcalling. Obviously, a Michigan guy that's been here. Excited for the opportunity on Saturday, a lot of good players. They fly around, they're fast, they play physical so it'll be a great challenge for us.

On Cornelius Johnson

He's just been consistent. He's close. Gave that around and I told him that if he didn't score we gotta give him another one. I'll forgive him because he was close. He's just played very well. Ran great routes, great, detailed routes. Been an extremely good hands catcher. That was a big challenge I gave to him this spring and he's snapped them out of the air a couple different times, made some great catches. Very proud of his progress as a receiver.

On Donovan Edwards' lack of production

I think you have two really good backs, great backs, they're going to get a multitude of carries and we're also using him in other positions. He's doing different things where he might get a carry, now he gets a reception. So some of those things are happening and as the games go on those will develop even more and he'll get more touches in different places, we'll see how it works.

On whether Edwards is a one-cut runner and Blake Corum is a different style

I think he can do both. Both of those guys are elite and dynamic. Like Coach Harbaugh said, they have to continue to hit it and trust it and they will. They take a lot of pride in it and they're elite talents. They know what they have to do to keep working for us to be better as a team. I think he can do just as much as Blake can.

On J.J. McCarthy's accuracy

Guys are getting wide open but he's worked tirelessly this offseason for his fundamentals to be perfect. He prides on being perfect in practice, he prides on being perfect whether it's a walkthrough, he doesn't want balls to touch the ground so it's a credit to him and the kid, who he is and always been as a worker to make sure that he's perfect. That's really what he's done, what Coach Campbell has done and his quarterbacks coach and those guys have trained him the right way. He just goes through his reads and progressions. He knows exactly where he wants to go with the ball. Pre-snap, post-snap, he goes there and he does a great job.

On what he learned about Jim Harbaugh he might not have known before and what the experience was like watching the first game with him

Nothing that I didn't know. Coach is awesome. It was phenomenal to watch it with him. Would love to watch it with him again. Watching games with him, it was awesome, he was like a fan. He's jumping up and down when the players made plays just like anybody would. Just super excited for our guys, it was awesome watching it with him. Nothing you wouldn't know already.

On his wife's sandwiches

I mean, they were Panera sandwiches. She tries to take credit for making the sandwiches, they were ordered. They were good.

On Drake Nugent

He's done an outstanding job. Starting from the spring, he didn't even practice but his work ethic, his workload, what he's done to put himself in a position where he is now, he studies like crazy. He's a madman when it comes to the film room. What to do, how to do it, what if this happens? Sometimes we're analyzing to make sure you've got everything fixed. He's super locked in and he's done a great job for us these first two games, for sure.

On whether there is wiggle room in the starting five OL

Yeah, there always is. It's just how you perform. Like I told these guys, whenever I took over the line that first day in camp, I tell them I don't care who starts because I love you all the same. The five guys that practice the best and play the best will be the starters. When I put out the five best guys that are going to help the University of Michigan football team win and that's who it is. It's not an emotional decision, it's based on film. Whoever those people are, that's who I want them to be. Those five guys have shown to be the best five guys so we'll continue to work and see the best five is this week and the next week.

On how he splits reps in practice

They get pretty even reps throughout practice. When we have our scout team periods, they're pretty split down the middle. I get a good chance to see what guys are doing and when we go against the defense, we split evenly. Not a lot of wiggle room of, oh, I got more reps. No, you got the exact same amount of reps as he did. We got a good count system.

On the game plans being influenced by J.J. McCarthy's development

The gameplans are the same, I think we've obviously added some wrinkles and some things to the gameplan where the more comfortable he is, the better. We go to him, we go to all the top guys to see what plays they like the most because at the end of the day, we're not out there playing so what plays do you guys like? What play does Blake like? What tempo does Donovan, Roman, J.J., our offensive line like? We have a lot of input as a group because we are a team and as a whole unit, as an offense, I want to know what they like so we implement that into the gameplan.

On whether he has confidence he can do more with other guys

Yeah, within our confines of what we want to do, absolutely. These guys have handled it really well.

On what it's like calling plays

Did it last year, all good.

On J.J.'s running plays

I just want him to get down or get out of bounds. Whenever he pulls the ball or if he takes off running, there's always *gasp* until he gets down or gets out of bounds. He's a hockey player at heart so he's a physical—I call him a psychopath sometimes. He loves that. I'm like, dude, you gotta get down. He's like, I want that contact. We much rather him get down.

On whether Jayden Denegal has made big strides in his development

Not big but you see the consistency. Whereas last year you'd have one-off. Everything is right on the money and we saw that in training camp so we kind of knew. There were times I'd look at Jesse and Jesse was like, oh, that's a heckuva throw. Clink is like, alright, not much you can do about that one. You can see that developing starting in the spring. His confidence has flourished and that's come with starting for two years as a quarterback in college football. But you can see the confidence with him, for sure, he just makes the throws sometimes that takes your breath away. Awesome to see it.

On whether he has any anxiety about the back-up QB role

No, no anxiety. I know our method and how we handle it will be good. We've got plenty of guys that will definitely help us.

On the tight end blocking

They were awesome. I think this was the best blocking game that they've had in the last two years for sure. They did a really good job. A.J. Barner is just killing it, Max Bredeson is doing awesome and Colston is taking the next step. They're all willing and they're all physical, now they're being dominant. Moving guys off the ball. Very, very happy with what they did.