 Michigan Wolverines Football: What They're Saying About Kwity Paye Going In The First Round To The Colts
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 08:21:03 -0500') }} football Edit

What They're Saying About Kwity Paye Going In The First Round To The Colts

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Former Michigan Wolverines football star defender Kwity Paye was picked up by the Indianapolis Colts with the 21st pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night.

Now that the dust has settled, analysts across the league have weighed in on what Paye will bring to Indianapolis and how good of a value he was at No. 21 overall.

Here is a look around the country at what they're saying about Paye to Indy.

Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Kwity Paye was picked by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Kwity Paye was picked by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: NFL Draft grades 2021: Live results & analysis for every pick in Round 1

Grade: A

The Colts were tied to offensive tackles in the wake of Anthony Castonzo’s retirement for a long time but filled another key need early. Paye, an ideal outside-inside pass rusher who’s a great fit for their 4-3, combines freakish size and athleticism with high effort. Matt Eberflus will love his disruptive ability from different spots.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: 2021 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Grade: A

Selecting Paye made sense for the Colts, who are looking for a difference-maker on the edge as a pass rusher and a run defender. He was 261 pounds at his pro day but could get back into the 270s if the team wants him to shift inside in third down sub packages as he did at Michigan. I am of a similar mind with my NFL Media colleague Charles Davis, who stated during the draft that it's hard not to think of former Wolverines Brandon Graham and LaMarr Woodley when watching Paye overwhelm tackles.

The team does have a need for a new left tackle with the retirement of Anthony Castonzo. But the falling stock of some of the top tackles in the class could allow the team to find one in the second round. And Paye's a top 20 prospect that they found at No. 21, so he offered good value.

Rob Rang, Fox Sports: Grades, Analysis For Every First-Round Pick In The 2021 NFL Draft

Rang's grade: After losing nearly half of last year's sacks with Justin Houston and Denico Autry no longer on the roster, the Colts' top need was adding an edge rusher to pair with star DeForest Buckner. Paye didn't produce many sacks at Michigan (11.5), but he has exciting potential, showing burst, power and a relentless motor. His backstory is inspirational, and his upside is obvious. Give him a year or two to develop and Paye could wind up proving a steal outside of the Top 20.

Grade: A-

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 2021 NFL Draft grades

Grade: B-

This is a kid with a lot of raw talent, but didn't produce to that level. It will show better as he learns the tricks of the trade better. He fills a need.

Mike Wells, ESPN.com: Indianapolis Colts NFL draft picks 2021: Analysis for every selection

My take: The Colts have their anchors on defense in defensive lineman DeForest Buckner and linebacker Darius Leonard. Buckner's presence is felt in the middle of the defensive line, but they have a hole to fill when it comes to finding a pass rusher off the edge. The hope is that Paye will help make up for the departures of Denico Autry (7.5 sacks) and Justin Houston (8.0 sacks). General manager Chris Ballard has been steadfast about wanting his teams to dominate the defensive and offensive lines, especially in December and January. Using a first-round pick on Paye is a possible indication that the Colts aren’t sold that Kemoko Turay, who has battled injuries the past couple of seasons, and Ben Banogu are ready to step up. Paye has incredible athleticism, which will fit in with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' aggressive and fast defense. The knock against Paye is that he had only 11.5 sacks while at Michigan.

Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire: Colts select Kwity Paye: Instant analysis of the No. 21 pick

Analysis: Ultimately, Paye might offer a better floor than the EDGE prospects above him, and teams might find that enticing at the next level. He does not have the medical concerns that you find with Jaelan Phillips, and he is already built for the NFL game unlike Azeez Ojulari who still needs to add some strength and power to his arsenal. He has played on the interior so he offers some versatility, and while I do think he is better off the edge teams are going to value that from him.

Grade: A. The Colts came into the 2021 draft with a great need for athletic potential on the edge, and while Paye is still getting the hang of pass-rushing intricacies, he’s got all the athleticism and power you want at the position(s).

Andy Vazquez, NorthJersey.com: Kwity Paye: 3 things to know about Indianapolis Colts' first-round draft pick

3. Untapped ability as a pass rusher

Paye has been described as “ferocious” against the run, but his repertoire as a pass rusher is somewhat limited. The teams that love him believe he can go to work on that part of his game, adding to his toolbox of moves while using athleticism and smarts to find a role on defense as a rookie. Similar to fellow Wolverine Rashan Gary, who has emerged in Green Bay after two relatively quiet seasons, Paye’s best football may be down the road.

