What They're Saying About Michigan Basketball's Win Over Villanova
After Michigan's dominant victory over Villanova, here's a look around the Internet to see what people are saying about the Wolverines:
Matt Norlander, CBS Sports: Michigan vs. Villanova score: What the Wolverines did to the reigning national champions is the season's biggest shocker
“We're going to be peppered all season long with shocking results. Come the first weekend of next April, I doubt more than five final scores will stand beside Michigan 73, Villanova 46 — at Villanova — in terms of shock value.
No. 18 Michigan's disassembling of the eighth-ranked reigning national champions Wednesday was the rare instance of a true stunner in November nonconference college hoops. Sure, Michigan was given a chance heading into this one. It could realistically pull out a W.
But to win like this?
‘It was typical November basketball,’ Wolverines coach John Beilein said on FS1. ‘It wasn't pretty, but you've just got to find ways to win this month.’
Typical? This was far from a typical situation. Villanova kept the big door open; Michigan locked it away.
The game ended long before it officially ended, landing on a 73-46 conclusion in the Wolverines' favor. It was 44-17 at the damn half. Michigan looked nearly as dominant at Villanova as Duke did on opening night against Kentucky in Indianapolis. Only seven turnovers, 61 percent from 2-point range and, most impressively, 11 steals against a guard-oriented Villanova outfit.
Yes, you can easily claim Michigan put on the second most impressive performance of the young season so far. Considering the venue and the opponent, maybe it's the most impressive. At least Duke was ranked fourth and highly touted heading into the Champions Classic.
It had the No. 1 recruiting class and arguably the greatest coach in basketball history. Michigan, for all its fortes, was not considered anything close to top-10 status prior to Wednesday's ruination of No. 8 Villanova.
That shouldn't be the case anymore. This upset will reverberate. Until convincing evidence otherwise surfaces, Michigan's going to be elevated a tier or two in the national landscape this season. It deserves that.”
Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: The night Ignas Brazdeikis taught everyone his name
“‘We’re aggressive. We’re all hunters,’ Brazdeikis said. ‘I feel like this is a different Michigan team. We’re all hungry. We’re not scared of the moment. I feel like we’re all ready to attack. If we lose a game, it’s not going to be because we’re not tough. That’s for sure.'
This is not how Michigan used to sound. That changed last year when Simpson and his fellow defensive dogs turned Wolverine basketball into some kind of bizarro pro wrestling squad, one that reached the national title game despite four poor offensive outings in five NCAA Tournament games leading up to it.
Now Brazdeikis is in the mix and there’s a new twist. Michigan’s defensive moxie and toughness now has an offensive avatar. Brazdeikis attacks with a violence that’s both relentless and cultivated. He is a riveting combination of force and skill. This is new, and for a team that has some offensive deficiencies, also a potential saving grace.
‘We already have some dogs, but he just brings — I don’t know,’ Haynes said. ‘He’s a gorilla. He’s like a tough bear or something. He’s different. When he gets downhill, he’s hard to stop.’”
Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated: Michigan's Clinical Takedown of Villanova Shows Rebuilt Wildcats Have a Long Ways to Go
“’This could be John’s best defensive team ever,”’Wright said after the game. ‘They weren’t complicated…it doesn’t matter what you have, it matters how you execute with what you have.’ Coach-speak aside, on some level it did and will continue to matter what Michigan has. Zavier Simpson (five steals) and Charles Matthews (19 points) earned seats at the postgame presser, but the trio of defensive-minded hoss Jon Teske, thickly cut floor-spacer Isaiah Livers and freshman firebrand Ignas Brazdeikis are part of what make the Wolverines so scary. They were in sync and aggressive. “’f we can be that versatile…most teams, you switch a ball screen, they’re not going to get more complicated [to defend] afterwards,’ Beilein explained.
With experienced guards, athletic perimeter defenders, and an ability to dictate opposing personnel with alternating smaller and bigger pairings up front, it’s possible the Wolverines lost Moe Wagner and still improved in spite of it. Brazdeikis, whom Beilein labeled as a ‘hunter,’ was something of a revelation, scoring 18 and pulling his weight in the spotlight. It was hard to quantify which end of the blowout was more surprising, but Michigan’s poise and identity inflicted the damage. After last season’s bitter end, this was something of an exorcism—it was clear how badly they needed a result like this.”
Michigan's 27-point win at #8 Villanova is the largest win vs. an AP Top 25 team in a true road game in program history.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) November 15, 2018
The Wolverines had never before beaten a ranked team on the road by at least 20 points.
Michigan dishes out the 4th-worst home defeat of a top-10 team in the poll era 👀 #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/Mij68u4dkW— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) November 15, 2018
Orion Sang, Michigan basketball looked like a juggernaut vs. Villanova. Here's why
“Michigan basketball (3-0) has entered a new era. The Wolverines are no longer recognized for scorching offenses that can bomb a team into submission. Instead, they're headed for a second consecutive season as a defensive juggernaut.
This team's identity is drawn from two players who don’t pride themselves on getting buckets — but on stopping their opponents from doing so.
When Michigan looked at its roster after last year’s blowout loss to Villanova in the national title game, there were big holes to fill.
Moritz Wagner and his raw, fiery emotion moved on. So did Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson, two seniors who had been the epitome of steadiness and leadership.
Even Matthews wasn’t guaranteed to come back. He took a long, hard look at the NBA.
But when he did decide to return, Michigan had its foundation — the two pillars of this team. The Wolverines would build around Simpson and Matthews this season.
It takes time for players to mold teams in their image. Still, Simpson and Matthews have provided as strong of a base as any for Michigan. They have kept the defensive machine humming, as has Beilein and assistant coach Luke Yaklich. The Wolverines don't know what they have in their offense yet, but they'll go forward knowing they can rely on this defense against any team in the nation.
And it goes beyond that, too. As Villanova learned, this year's Michigan team knows how to play tough. The Wolverines refused to be intimidated; they refused to let the Wildcats impose their will.”
Mike Jensen, Philadelphia Inquirer: Villanova officially opens its renovated building with a clunker for the ages
“Except that all the substituting didn't cause this one. Villanova's starters got jumped. There's no obvious fix just by shortening a rotation.
You want stats? Michigan scored 25 points off Villanova turnovers. Villanova scored 1 point off a Michigan turnover.
How about how Villanova had a 60-40 ratio of turnovers to made baskets — 21 to 14.
Wright started five returning vets. At halftime, the five had combined for five field goals. Michigan's Charles Matthews had seven.
The defending NCAA champs and defending NCAA runner-ups both had lost a lot. This wasn't a case where the Michigan seemed to have the better offensive hand coming in. Defensively, yes. But in their previous game against Holy Cross, the Wolverines were no offensive juggernaut, scoring only 56.
So if you saw this coming, well, you're lying.
‘I didn't think it would be like this, but I thought we could be down,’ Wright said at his news conference.'”
From a points perspective, the last time Villanova was this anemic in any game actually came at home on Jan. 16, 2013. Jamie Dixon and Pitt put Nova into a 58-43 submission. Nova at 43 now, with 90 seconds to go.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 15, 2018
Tonight was Villanova's largest loss since Doug McDermott led Creighton to a 96-68 win on January 20, 2014. That was 171 games and two national championships ago.— Brendan F. Quinn (@BFQuinn) November 15, 2018
Michigan held Villanova to 46 points — its fewest since a 2013 loss to Pitt — on 0.72 points per possession last night.— Brendan F. Quinn (@BFQuinn) November 15, 2018
Here's how the plan came together https://t.co/gYthmIlov2
