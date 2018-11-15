After Michigan's dominant victory over Villanova, here's a look around the Internet to see what people are saying about the Wolverines:

Matt Norlander, CBS Sports: Michigan vs. Villanova score: What the Wolverines did to the reigning national champions is the season's biggest shocker

“We're going to be peppered all season long with shocking results. Come the first weekend of next April, I doubt more than five final scores will stand beside Michigan 73, Villanova 46 — at Villanova — in terms of shock value.

No. 18 Michigan's disassembling of the eighth-ranked reigning national champions Wednesday was the rare instance of a true stunner in November nonconference college hoops. Sure, Michigan was given a chance heading into this one. It could realistically pull out a W.

But to win like this?

‘It was typical November basketball,’ Wolverines coach John Beilein said on FS1. ‘It wasn't pretty, but you've just got to find ways to win this month.’

Typical? This was far from a typical situation. Villanova kept the big door open; Michigan locked it away.

The game ended long before it officially ended, landing on a 73-46 conclusion in the Wolverines' favor. It was 44-17 at the damn half. Michigan looked nearly as dominant at Villanova as Duke did on opening night against Kentucky in Indianapolis. Only seven turnovers, 61 percent from 2-point range and, most impressively, 11 steals against a guard-oriented Villanova outfit.

Yes, you can easily claim Michigan put on the second most impressive performance of the young season so far. Considering the venue and the opponent, maybe it's the most impressive. At least Duke was ranked fourth and highly touted heading into the Champions Classic.

It had the No. 1 recruiting class and arguably the greatest coach in basketball history. Michigan, for all its fortes, was not considered anything close to top-10 status prior to Wednesday's ruination of No. 8 Villanova.

That shouldn't be the case anymore. This upset will reverberate. Until convincing evidence otherwise surfaces, Michigan's going to be elevated a tier or two in the national landscape this season. It deserves that.”

Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: The night Ignas Brazdeikis taught everyone his name

“‘We’re aggressive. We’re all hunters,’ Brazdeikis said. ‘I feel like this is a different Michigan team. We’re all hungry. We’re not scared of the moment. I feel like we’re all ready to attack. If we lose a game, it’s not going to be because we’re not tough. That’s for sure.'

This is not how Michigan used to sound. That changed last year when Simpson and his fellow defensive dogs turned Wolverine basketball into some kind of bizarro pro wrestling squad, one that reached the national title game despite four poor offensive outings in five NCAA Tournament games leading up to it.

Now Brazdeikis is in the mix and there’s a new twist. Michigan’s defensive moxie and toughness now has an offensive avatar. Brazdeikis attacks with a violence that’s both relentless and cultivated. He is a riveting combination of force and skill. This is new, and for a team that has some offensive deficiencies, also a potential saving grace.

‘We already have some dogs, but he just brings — I don’t know,’ Haynes said. ‘He’s a gorilla. He’s like a tough bear or something. He’s different. When he gets downhill, he’s hard to stop.’”

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated: Michigan's Clinical Takedown of Villanova Shows Rebuilt Wildcats Have a Long Ways to Go

“’This could be John’s best defensive team ever,”’Wright said after the game. ‘They weren’t complicated…it doesn’t matter what you have, it matters how you execute with what you have.’ Coach-speak aside, on some level it did and will continue to matter what Michigan has. Zavier Simpson (five steals) and Charles Matthews (19 points) earned seats at the postgame presser, but the trio of defensive-minded hoss Jon Teske, thickly cut floor-spacer Isaiah Livers and freshman firebrand Ignas Brazdeikis are part of what make the Wolverines so scary. They were in sync and aggressive. “’f we can be that versatile…most teams, you switch a ball screen, they’re not going to get more complicated [to defend] afterwards,’ Beilein explained.

With experienced guards, athletic perimeter defenders, and an ability to dictate opposing personnel with alternating smaller and bigger pairings up front, it’s possible the Wolverines lost Moe Wagner and still improved in spite of it. Brazdeikis, whom Beilein labeled as a ‘hunter,’ was something of a revelation, scoring 18 and pulling his weight in the spotlight. It was hard to quantify which end of the blowout was more surprising, but Michigan’s poise and identity inflicted the damage. After last season’s bitter end, this was something of an exorcism—it was clear how badly they needed a result like this.”







