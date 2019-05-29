The college football offseason is almost over and the hype around Michigan is continuing to build for 2019. Here’s a look at what’s being said about the Wolverines:

The Detroit News Michigan beat reporter Angelique S. Chengelis gave her top 10 predictions for the upcoming season. Here are three of them:

“3. Michigan will finally beat Ohio State

Bold? Did someone say bold? What could be bolder than picking Michigan to beat Ohio State? So here it is: Michigan will snap the Buckeyes' seven-game winning streak in the series.



Ohio State has won 14 of the last 15 against the Wolverines, and this would be Michigan’s first win against its chief rival since 2011 in Ann Arbor. This has little to do with Ryan Day being in his first season as the head coach. Day coached this team well early last season when Urban Meyer served a suspension and from all accounts he seems more than capable of filling those big shoes.

But can he be as masterful as Meyer in terms of motivating his team to a different level when it comes to The Game? Can he get Justin Fields acclimated fast enough to his system and Big Ten football? Remember, Day had Dwayne Haskins at quarterback last year. (To answer that question, it’s a good bet Fields fills in nicely.)

But here’s the difference: Patterson isn’t leaving without a win over OSU, and there’s no way defensive coordinator Don Brown or any of the defensive coaches are going to let what happened last season happen again. The embarrassment from that 62-39 rout last year in Columbus weighs heavily on the Wolverines.

4. Collins will lead the receivers

Maybe it’s not a stretch, but Nico Collins will be Michigan’s leading receiver, hands down. Collins led the team last year with 632 yards on 38 catches and had six touchdowns, but Donovan Peoples-Jones had 612 yards and eight touchdowns. The status of Peoples-Jones, who missed spring practice because of a groin injury, is unclear, and there’s also Tarik Black who, sidelined and slowed by foot injuries the last two seasons, has plenty to prove.

But Collins is sure-handed and a big, 6-foot-4 target. And don’t forget, Josh Gattis has coached receivers and is coaching them at Michigan. Not that Michigan is Alabama, where Gattis was co-offensive coordinator last season. But look at what the Tide did in 2018: The top five receivers, including one tight end, had 693 yards or more, with Jerry Jeudy leading the way with 1,315 yards and Jaylen Waddle with 848.

5. Freshman Hill will start

By the fourth game of the season, which would be the second game of the Big Ten season (at home against Rutgers), freshman safety Daxton Hill will be starting. Hill is the gem of this incoming freshman class and is a difference-making type of player. J’Marick Woods will have the edge early since Hill did not enroll early, but look for Hill to make an impact early.”

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN unveiled his future defensive rankings and Michigan checked in at No. 6, right ahead of Ohio State.

“If this were a one-year projection, Michigan would backslide more after losing top 10 NFL draft picks Rashan Gary and Devin Bush, relentless rusher Chase Winovich and others,” Rittenberg writes. “But it's unlikely the unit struggles much, given the talent base and coordinator Don Brown's track record. Michigan will need to build around veterans such as Khaleke Hudson, Josh Metellus and Josh Ross in 2019, especially because the line will have such a dramatically different look, as junior Kwity Paye and others step into much bigger roles. The key here will be fast-tracking young, talented players -- safety Daxton Hill, cornerback Vincent Gray, linebacker Cameron McGrone, linemen Donovan Jeter and Mazi Smith, and others. Hill, Smith, tackle Chris Hinton and others were part of a strong haul in the 2019 recruiting class. Michigan also received a commitment from defensive end Braiden McGregor, ESPN's No. 26 overall player in the 2020 class and the top-ranked in-state prospect (Port Huron, Michigan). While Michigan's overall recruiting has fallen off since 2017, the defense excels in key metrics (No. 3 nationally in expected points added since 2017) and should keep producing.

MLive Michigan beat reporter Aaron McMann says Michigan’s linebackers are the key to Michigan’s defense in 2019.

“While Michigan figures out what it has up front and in the backfield on defense this fall, there’s one group in particular that stood out to during spring ball.

The Wolverines return two starters at linebacker in 2019, including former all-Big Ten selection Khaleke Hudson, who plays the unique, hybrid linebacker-safety position in coordinator Don Brown’s scheme.

Hudson was the guy two years ago who, as a sophomore, racked up 83 tackles (18 1/2 for a loss), eight sacks, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups. In one game alone, against Minnesota, he had 15 tackles (eight for a loss) and three sacks, setting a single-game program record for tackles for loss.

While Hudson experienced a dip statistically in 2018, starting 11 games at the viper position, he remains a central focus of the Michigan defense. He is one of four seniors to return for their last season of collegiate eligibility, setting up a potential make-or-break season year when it comes to his NFL future.

Meanwhile, someone who flew under the radar while starting all 13 games at weak-side linebacker last fall was Devin Gil. The Pembroke Pines, Fla., native was ushered into his new role last fall by default and played well at times. With a year of experience under his belt, the 6-foot-1, 231-pound Gil is poised for a breakout year.

The question mark comes at middle linebacker, where All-American Devin Bush opted to leave school early to enter the NFL draft. It turned out to be a smart move, as Bush went 10th overall and signed a lucrative, life-changing contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As of now, the plan is to play Josh Ross inside, despite Ross sitting out most of spring practice with a hamstring injury.”

Athlon Sports ranks Michigan’s senior quarterback the No. 1 quarterback in the Big Ten.

“After Michigan’s offense cycled through three quarterbacks in 2017, Patterson provided stability and an upgrade at the position in his first year on campus,” Steve Lassan writes. “The Ole Miss transfer completed 64.6 percent of his throws for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns to only seven picks. Patterson also added 273 yards and two scores on the ground. Coach Jim Harbaugh plans to hand over the play-calling duties to coordinator Josh Gattis this season, and Michigan’s spring game provided a small peek into what’s in store for 2019. Patterson should benefit from an approach that uses more tempo and spread looks, especially with a receiving corps that ranks among the best in college football.”