A look around the Internet after Michigan’s 62-39 loss to Ohio State:

John Borton, The Wolverine.com — Wolverine Watch: Ugly Day In Columbus Stings In Many Ways

The Buckeyes are on a tear — versus four Michigan coaches, mind you — that makes those numbers look modest. The crazed, building-burning, Wolverine-assaulting fury of Ohio State fans has been replaced with smirks and shrugs and mockery and a pinch of pity.

That was all going to change when Jim Harbaugh rolled into town, and it has, to a degree. Michigan should have won in Columbus in 2016 and proved competitive even though shorthanded last year.

But there’s a generation growing up not understanding Michigan-Ohio State like their fathers and grandfathers did.

That stings.

Then there’s the present. That’s what hurts most for the 2018 Wolverines. They’re not responsible for the past, but they were fervently hopeful for the opportunity of a lifetime, right at hand.

This day meant everything. Beat the Buckeyes, and head for a showdown involving the Big Ten championship and the College Football Playoff. In 60 minutes, all of it disappeared like the texts of Buckeyes under investigation.

Sure, 10-2 represents a solid season, with significant progress. But if only…

Chris Balas, The Wolverine.com — OSU 62, Michigan 39: Notes, Quotes & Observations

The Wolverines were dominated in every facet from the opening kick, and this year there was nobody in stripes to blame. If anything, it appeared the officials were erring on the U-M side to atone for the lopsidedness of the last two years.

And while nobody should have expected the final margin to be so one-sided, we probably should have seen the Buckeyes’ best effort coming. OSU coach Urban Meyer is like a rabid rat when backed into a corner, and his team was better in all three phases.

They expect to win this game, and they play like it. They saved their ‘A’ game plan on both sides of the ball for this game, exploiting matchups with superior athletes and playing with unbelievable emotion.

And Michigan?

The Wolverines wilted in the limelight.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh promised a few wrinkles, plays that nobody had seen. There were a few, but they couldn't execute them. Redshirt junior Zach Gentry dropped a touchdown pass that could have set the tone early … instead of going up two scores, the Wolverines had to settle for a field goal and trailed 7-6.

Gentry would drop a few more passes. The Buckeyes would block a punt for a score, run crossing patterns that bled an overmatched secondary and linebacker corps to death, block a punt for a touchdown, rip off a 78-yard touchdown on a fly sweep after U-M cut it to two scores and dominated the Wolverines from start to finish, regardless of what the score said at halftime.

Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports — Jim Harbaugh's worst flop yet? Michigan's ongoing OSU nightmare continues with historic faceplant

For all the bluster and consternation, all the viral comments and bizarre indulgences, Jim Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan remains college football’s annual $7 million tease. There’s a distinct pattern that’s unfurled over his four years – optimism, followed by empirical evidence that derives hope and then persistent failure when the games matter the most. There’s all thunder and no delivery for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, all chirping and no championships.

For the fourth consecutive year, Michigan fell to Ohio State under Harbaugh. And this one hurts the most, as Michigan’s College Football Playoff hopes, Big Ten title aspirations and the general self-esteem of the program all disappeared via blunt force. The final – Ohio State 62, Michigan 39 – is a result that will bore deep into the soul of the Michigan fan base. It’s the most points Michigan has yielded in regulation in program history, worse than the 58 points they gave up to Cornell in 1891.

And while no one will declare Harbaugh an overall flop considering how uninspiring his predecessors were, it’s fair to wonder if he couldn’t take Michigan to the top of this dreadful rendition of the Big Ten – against this vulnerable and shaken version of Ohio State – when will he be able to lead Michigan to its first Big Ten title since 2004? Or will he stick around to keep trying? His track record involves wearing out his welcome and dashing to the next destination, which has to look much more appealing after today.

In the lexicon of defining Harbaugh losses to Ohio State, this a different caliber of disaster than Michigan’s double-overtime implosion here two years ago, one that Harbaugh fueled with a foolish sideline penalty. On the tasting menu of soul-crushing Harbaugh defeats, this will be remembered as the Great Surrender, the worst defensive performance against Ohio State in the 115 meetings between the schools.

Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic — Jim Harbaugh and a requiem for Michigan’s dreams

Maybe, though, this one was over before it started. Maybe the fate of this game and Michigan’s season was preordained. Because as the implosion unfolded, as the mushroom cloud spread, as the dust floated and then settled before our eyes, it sure felt that way.

Jim Harbaugh is 0-4 against Ohio State. Michigan, ranked No. 4 entering this game, won’t play for the Big Ten championship. And in a year when so many things went right, when the chance was about as good as it gets, Michigan will not make the College Football Playoff.

Instead, Harbaugh had to snake through a scarlet mob, first dodging players, then fans, then security to duck into the locker room. Ohio State’s students and fans partied on the field. Urban Meyer celebrated what some will paint as a redemptive moment. Inside this grand old stadium, they held a requiem for Michigan’s dreams, and when you beat your rival 62-39, you earn the right.

"It didn’t go good," Harbaugh said after the game, asked if this was a step back for his program. "It didn’t end up good, and we take responsibility for it."

The dichotomy between glory and failure might not seem fair, but college football coaches do not sign up or get paid lavishly to live in a fair world. Only a few days ago, Harbaugh was being hailed for one of his finest coaching jobs, for finally being so close to delivering on everything Michigan fans longed for when he was hired four years ago. Now all that is out the window, and in a baffling game that featured a historically bad performance from what was supposed to be the best defense in the country, the explanation for all the fallout is rather simple.

Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire — Column: If Michigan Can't Win Now, When Will it Ever?

But it turns out, Michigan isn’t just far away from the goal of winning the Big Ten. If it has to get by Ohio State first, it feels like the days of regularly winning the conference are far gone.

So now is a time for contrition. The proclaimed revenge tour ended with the avenger being decimated. Destroyed. Humiliated at the hands of the one team that a win against would have meant the most.

It’s the third 10-win season of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s tenure in Ann Arbor, but there’s four losses to the team that matters most on the schedule.

All of the talk about corners turned and narratives destroyed ended with all of them coming back in one giant, fell swoop. Can’t win the big games? Can’t beat a ranked team on the road? Can’t beat the rivals?

Guess what? Saturday’s 62-39 devastation was all of those rolled into one — a game where Michigan was a shell of the team that won 10 consecutive games to get here.

Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press — Michigan football overrated, outclassed in historic loss to Ohio State

There have been close games and tough calls and bad breaks and talent gaps. All sorts of reasons for all sorts of losses.

But there’s never been anything like what happened Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium, where the Buckeyes didn’t just eviscerate and embarrass Michigan, they stole a chunk of their soul.

And after watching the way it went down, it’s fair to wonder when — or if — the Wolverines will ever get it back.

This was supposed to be the year, right? This was supposed to be the game that cemented Jim Harbaugh’s legacy in Ann Arbor and set U-M on the path back to righteousness. Not to mention the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis next Saturday.

Well, forget all of that.

This was a catastrophe, both in scope and tenor.

Not just in the score — OSU 62, U-M 39 — but in the physical and psychological domination Urban Meyer unloaded on Harbaugh.

If not now, when? If Harbaugh — who is now 0-4 against Meyer — couldn’t beat him this year, when will he?

Kyle Koster, The Big Lead — Michigan and Jim Harbaugh Still Haven't Won Anything in Forever

Another year, another tease from Michigan. Another chance for the national media to fall in love with Jim Harbaugh, to convince everyone that this time would be different than the last. The winningest program in college football continued its tradition of winning absolutely nothing by traveling to Columbus and getting thoroughly embarrassed by a name-brand, lackluster Ohio State team. Another empty year full of promise ending in nothing tangible.

There will be no trophies added to the case in Ann Arbor. A 10-2 season is great, sure, but there were bigger goals left on the table. Michigan has not won the Big Ten since 2004. It has never played in the conference championship game. A second George W. Bush term, eight years of Barack Obama and two years of Donald Trump have elapsed without a meaningful bauble for the Wolverines.

Harbaugh is four years in. He’s the only Michigan coach in history to lose his first four to the Buckeyes. He’s been anointed a savior for saving … nothing.

Don’t it get twisted. He’s a good coach. And probably the right coach for Michigan. He’s restored the program to respectability. But facts are facts. The guy can’t win a big game.