What They're Saying: Chiefs' Selection Of Danna Receives Mixed Reviews
Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Michael Danna was not projected to be selected in this weekend's NFL draft, and yet heard his name called when the Kansas City Chiefs grabbed him in the fifth round.
The pick has unsurprisingly generated mixed reviews, with some questioning it and others viewing the former Wolverine as a bit of a hidden gem.
Here's a closer look at what the Kansas City media is saying about it:
• Matt McCullen, Chiefs.com: Five Things to Know About Fifth-Round DE Mike Danna
"According to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler, Danna possesses 'untapped talent.' Danna's numbers at Michigan didn't quite mirror his massive production at Central Michigan, but The Athletic's Dane Brugler remained confident that he could thrive if the right team called his name:
"'Overall, Danna had a very quiet senior season for a grad transfer, but there is untapped talent there that can be unleashed in the right situation.'
"It appears the Chiefs believe they can be that team for Danna."
• Craig Stout, Kent Swanson and Matt Lane, Arrowhead Pride: Grading the Chiefs' Pick of Michigan DE Michael Danna
Craig Stout: "Danna has short arms — and is shorter than any [Kansas City defensive coordinator] Steve Spagnuolo EDGE defender, adding questions about his fit and usage in the Chiefs defense.
"He could offer some upside as a dime rusher, but his lack of length could limit his effectiveness as an edge setter on early downs. Maybe Spagnuolo is considering moving him to off-ball linebacker to develop him as a SAM linebacker.
"There’s definite potential, but the fit remains to be seen." Grade: C-
Kent Swanson: "I have no clue what the plan is for Danna. Perhaps he’ll be playing as a SAM linebacker. This is my least favorite pick of the day, but you can’t get upset about a fifth-round pick." Grade: C-
Matt Lane: "This is a bit of a head-scratching pick toward the end of an incredibly talented Chiefs draft class. Despite dominating at Central Michigan in 2018, Danna struggled against stronger competition to make the Michigan’s starting rotation.
"He’s powerful and explosive — with a relatively compact frame — but is super flexible and agile as a rusher. He doesn’t hit any of Spagnuolo’a hard thresholds for defensive ends who see significant snaps, so it’s a confusing pick.
"The coaching staff clearly likes his athleticism — they must see something with which they can work — but it doesn’t align with an otherwise stellar draft." Grade: D
• Charles Goldman, Wesley Roesch and John Dillon, ChiefsWire: Instant Analysis of Chiefs Selecting Michigan DE Mike Danna at Pick No. 177
Goldman's Grade: A. "Danna wasn’t invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting combine, but he’s known as a freak athlete to those in the Michigan program. He has ranged a vertical jump at anywhere from 41-45 inches while weighing 260 pounds.
"Some defensive backs can’t even jump that high. Late in the draft, I’m all about betting on superior athletes. I also like the idea of adding a defensive lineman that went to the same school as [Chiefs defensive end] Frank Clark.
"Those two should gel pretty quickly in the locker room."
Roesch's Grade: B. "I’m not too familiar with Danna, but I did expect the Chiefs to take some depth on the defensive line in this year’s draft. With [defensive end] Emmanuel Ogbah leaving [for the Miami Dolphins], it makes sense to pick up another project for the Chiefs to coach up and possibly use as part of the DL rotation."
• Leigh Oleszczak, KC Kingdom: Chiefs News: Mike Danna Developmental Piece on Defense
"The Chiefs needed an edge rusher and must have saw something they liked in Danna. There’s honestly not a lot of information on the kid on the draft sites, so it’s a bit hard to really list much about him right off the bat.
"The tweet above mentioned that Danna can help against the run, but he might not be much more than a decent run stopper. Did the Chiefs potentially like that he was decent against the run and plan to develop him as a run stopper?
"This is one of the more perplexing picks by Kansas City in this year’s draft, but they must have their reasons."
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook