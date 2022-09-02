With kickoff closing in, Michigan will open its season against a Colorado State program that will play its first game with first-year head coach Jay Norvell.

Prior to kickoff, those in the CSU program were asked about the Wolverines this week and gave their thoughts on Saturday's game.

Jay Norvell, CSU head coach

- Obviously, Week 1, we have to play an outstanding team in Michigan. They were the Big Ten champions a year ago. Really outstanding in all three phases. They are an established, strong football team under Jim Harbaugh in his seventh year there. Offensively, West Coast style, they averaged 35 points per game. Really strong offensive line, the strength of their offense. Really quality running back in Blake Corum. Solid quarterback play and solid receivers. Really good offensive team.

- Defensively they gave up 17 points-per-game last year, which was outstanding. 4-2-5 scheme. Really strong defensive line, returning Mazi Smith No 58, tremendous player. Linebacker Junior Colson No. 25 is excellent. DJ Turner at corner. Some of their outstanding defensive players.

- I really think it’s about us, to be honest with you. I’m less worried about Michigan than our own football team. For us it’s about establishing how we like to play, we want to do things that help us win football games, and establish those things in this game. We want to play great physical defense, we want to pressure the quarterback, we want to create turnovers. Offensively, we want to get all of our skill players involved, protect the football. And be able to execute and move the football. Get into the scoring zone and score points. I think it’s more about establishing how we want to play and less about the magnitude of playing in a great stadium against a top-10 team. We want a focused team that goes in and competes hard and make plays.

- Special teams for this football team is what I think is really one of their strongest assets as a team. They have one of the finest special team groups I’ve seen in many years. Excellent punter, fine kicker, really good return men in all three phases. They do an outstanding job of covering kicks and blocking the return game. That’s a formula that we have to win,” continued Norvell. “Big challenge for our special teams. I think their return men are outstanding and they have excellent kickers, and they play hard. They cover hard on kicks, they do an outstanding job. We want to be the type of team that can make a difference in teams, gain an edge in teams, and help us in field position on offense and defense. That’s important we establish that in this game and that we play well on special teams.

Dequan Jackson, CSU linebacker

I've been telling the guys, yeah, Michigan has earned their respect. They're Michigan. But we're Colorado State. Focus on us and we execute like we're supposed to, we'll be in the game. It's not one of those things where I feel like we're going in and we just don't have a shot. We're not looking at it like that. Be prepared, and we're going to strap up and see what team comes out victorious. I've just been preaching to the young guys, don't go in there wide-eyed. Go in there focusing on what you need to do, your job and at the end of the game, I think they'll feel exactly what I'm talking about. You always have a shot when you go in there and focus on the right things.

Paddy Turner, CSU punter

It's exciting. Absolutely. It's my first game, so treat it like the Super Bowl in a sense, I've been told by a few of my mates. I'm very excited, and it's such a great place in college football to start at as well in Michigan. They've earned the right to be a big name in football itself, so I'm very excited and very privileged to be out there to do that. It all comes back to us and what we want to focus on. We can be like a deer in the headlights and focus on the crowd and the noise, but I think we're strong enough to be within ourselves and play our game and represent Colorado State with pride.