Michigan junior forward Moe Wagner had 24 points and 15 rebounds to lead U-M past Loyola-Chicago. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

For the second time under coach John Beilein, the Michigan Wolverines are headed to the national championship game. They will play No. 1 seed Villanova on Monday night. We at The Wolverine have brought you extensive coverage of the epic run (see end of article for a list of links), but other national and local media outlets have tuned in as well. Here's what writers from around the nation are saying about the Wolverines.

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: Nothing Left To Prove, Plenty Left To Gain "They were tight. "Michigan head coach John Beilein might not admit it — he won’t admit it — but his Wolverines played like they had a lot to lose in Saturday night’s Final Four matchup with Loyola (Chicago) that, until the Wolverines turned it up in the last 10 minutes, looked more like a sloppy first round game against, say, Montana. "U-M’s 69-57 win over the Ramblers was the fourth time in five games now in which Michigan hasn’t brought its ‘A’ game offensively, not even its ‘B’ game, and yet the Wolverines are still here, one game away from a National Championship after starting the season ranked outside the top 25. "Beilein, ever the gracious winner, credited Loyola the way he did Montana, Houston and Florida State for its defensive effort, as most who’ve followed his career knew he would."

Steve Greenberg, Chicago-Sun-Times: Let there be no shame in Loyola’s game after 69-57 Final Four loss to Michigan "They walked off the court as they came into this sport: inexorably linked. "Ben Richardson’s left arm was slung over Clayton Custer’s shoulders. Custer’s right arm hugged the middle of Richardson’s back. Richardson, a senior, fought the tears that wouldn’t stop flowing. Custer, a junior, held them back to be strong for the friend who has been at his side since boyhood. "'He’s my best friend,' Custer said a short time later in a losing locker room filled with winners. 'I’m just so sad that we’re not going to be playing together anymore.' "For game after magical game, Loyola showed us how winning is done. Saturday night in a game as big for the Ramblers as all of Texas, they showed us how to lose. They played hard. They cried hard. They loved and leaned on one another. "Let there be no shame in the Ramblers’ game after a 69-57 loss to Michigan in the Final Four. "You know, there’s a reason No. 11 seeds are 0-4 in national semifinals. The reason is they never were supposed to get to those games in the first place. Seventeen times, an 11 has toppled a 3 like the Wolverines — and all 17 times, it happened in the Round of 32. "These Ramblers maxed out, went as far as they could, went further than almost anyone could’ve dreamed."

Andy Staples, Sports Illustrated: Michigan's Moritz Wagner Dominates to End Loyola-Chicago's Run, Send Wolverines to Title Game "He stood there with all the other tourists Thursday night, his phone held high to capture the best photo possible of the old fort that no one can forget. Even with a few Michigan teammates tagging along for a look at the Alamo, Mo Wagner towered over everyone. "Saturday night, the 6'11" Berliner stood about a mile away in the Alamodome. The Wolverines had spent the previous six-plus minutes slashing Loyola-Chicago’s lead from 10 to three. Wagner, whose first-half production had consisted mainly of rebounds and putbacks, caught the ball at the top of the key with a little less than seven minutes remaining. He squared and launched. The ball sailed through the rim and paused briefly to graze the net on the way down. The Michigan students parked behind that basket went berserk, and Wagner pressed his thumbs to his forefingers to mimic an official’s three-point signal. The slick new warm-ups Nike sent to the Ramblers for the Final Four didn’t turn to rags, but the fairy tale ended there. The score was tied, but the game was over. Wagner towered over everyone."

Dan Wolken, USA Today: Michigan's Moritz Wagner joins Olajuwon, Bird with dominant Final Four performance "Moritz Wagner emerged from the Michigan locker room early Saturday night, extended his long left arm and pointed toward an open seat on a golf cart that as waiting to transport him to a postgame news conference. "'I’m definitely going up there,' Wagner said. 'I’m not walking.' "Forgive the NCAA tournament’s most likable star for declining to walk another 125 or so yards down the hallways of the Alamodome. After carrying his teammates for the previous 2½ hours, flying off the NCAA’s raised floor twice in pursuit of loose balls, accidentally breaking a television announcer’s glasses and then apologizing for it after the game, it was a small miracle he even had enough energy to lift his 6-11 body onto the cart. "But no matter how tired he might have been when it was over, Wagner’s performance in Michigan’s 69-57 victory against Loyola-Chicago will immediately go down as one of the all-time individual efforts in Final Four history. Playing himself to exhaustion, Wagner extracted the best game of his career when Michigan needed it most and joined Hakeem Olajuwon and Larry Bird as the only players to ever have at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a national semifinal. "'Wow,' Wagner said. 'If you put it like that, it’s probably cool.'"

Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports: Let's face it: Michigan doesn't have a prayer against juggernaut Villanova in title game "Can we just hand out the national championship trophy now? "It would be presumptuous and unsportsmanlike, knowing what's at stake after Villanova's thrashing of Kansas on Saturday: An all-new "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" is on Monday night and, frankly, a lot of us don't want to miss it. "The result of a Villanova-Michigan champ game seems preordained. So much so that I asked the ordained, Villanova team chaplain Fr. Rob Hagan, do the Wolverines have a, well, prayer? "'Sure, on [the day after Easter] everybody's got a prayer,' he said. "Keep telling yourself that, Fr. Rob. The basketball world knows better. We've basically seen what we're about to see. Not only Saturday, but all season. We don't need a 95-79 clubbing of Kansas in the night's second national semifinal game to validate anything. "Moe Wagner? How about begging for no mo' Nova? "

Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation: Michigan basketball made the national championship without 5-star talent by ‘chopping wood’ "It started with a book. As Michigan players were first gathering to begin the season, new assistant coach Luke Yaklich handed out some reading material. “Chop Wood Carry Water: How to Fall in Love with the Process of Becoming Great,” released by author Joshua Medcalf in 2015, was his choice. "The book chronicles a boy’s life long goal of becoming a samurai warrior, with his greatest challenge being “defeating the man in the mirror”. The words have stuck with Michigan all the way to the national championship game. "The Wolverines found themselves down 10 to Loyola-Chicago at the Final Four with under 14 minutes left. Michigan’s offense had shot just 29 percent in the first half, tied down by 2-of-13 shooting from three-point range. What did Michigan have to do to stake its furious comeback? "'Keep chopping wood,' point guard Zavier Simpson said after the game. 'Take it one possession at a time.' "Simpson is a man of few words with a microphone in front of him, but it feels like there’s wisdom in his brevity. Michigan’s 69-57 victory puts the program in the national title game for the second time in six years. But unlike the 2013 team which featured an overwhelming amount of talent, these Wolverines win with gritty defense, tough shot-making and by never taking a possession off."

Jeff Seidel, Detroit Free Press: Jordan Poole halftime speech sparks Michigan to national title game "Jordan Poole has a wonderful, heart-warming quality. It’s like he has no fear, no filter. He just oozes fun, like he’s always out on the playground, during recess, running between the swing set and the teeter-totter. "Smiling. Laughing. Dancing. Enjoying life, no matter where he is. "Not afraid of anything. "And that’s how he lives every moment. "If only we could all live with the same kind of Popsicle-smile joy. "If only we could all hold onto what it feels like to live carefree and confident. That was evident when he hit a long buzzer-beater to stun Houston. "Which seems like a lifetime ago. "Remember, Michigan wouldn’t be playing in the national championship game on Monday against Villanova, if Poole doesn't make that three-pointer. "But he also has no fear when he talks. He oozes confidence, he oozes swag. And that was clear Saturday night when Poole talked to the Michigan Wolverines. "Let me set the scene: Michigan was losing at halftime against No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago, 29-22, in the national semifinal. The Wolverines couldn’t make shots. "And Poole made an impassioned speech to the Wolverines in the locker room. "His voice went above everyone else. "Even though he is a freshman. "Even though he played just 4 minutes in the first half, scoring one point. "That didn’t matter. "He wasn’t afraid. "He was sharing his confidence, sharing his swag. "He went around the room, addressing the Wolverines."

Bob Wojnowski, Detroit News: Wojo: Moe’s show hitting a crescendo for Michigan "He was everywhere, doing everything. He was down low, he was at the top of the arc. He was on the glass and on the floor, and in one memorable flash, he was diving into the laps of the CBS broadcast crew. "This was Moe Wagner at his best, seizing the biggest moment on the biggest stage, with one of the finest performances you’ll ever witness in a Final Four matchup. His timing was impeccable too, because for much of Saturday night, Michigan was not at its best, locked in a tedious battle with feisty Loyola-Chicago. "For long stretches, neither team could make a shot, nothing was separating them, nothing except the big guy with the ever-expanding grin and ever-expanding game. Thanks to Wagner’s 24-point, 15-rebound show, the Wolverines finally ousted the Cinderella-ish Ramblers 69-57 and advanced to the national championship game Monday night against No. 1 seed Villanova. "That will be the biggest test of all, as Villanova stomped Kansas 95-79, and the Wolverines can’t shoot erratically again and win it all. But at this stage, would you be surprised if they dug up another way to hang around and get their chance? "For all their defensive prowess, you knew at some point they’d need something like this, and Wagner was the leading candidate to deliver, especially against the smaller Ramblers. Outside of him and Charles Matthews, who scored 17, the Wolverines labored against Loyola-Chicago’s defense, and we’ve seen these offensive lulls a few times in the Tournament. The backcourt of Zavier Simpson and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman shot a combined two-for-17. But hey, no sweat, not with the Wolverines’ remarkable ability to ramp up their sweat-soaked defense."

Andrea Adelson, ESPN: The best team (Villanova), the hottest team (Michigan) and a fitting title game come Monday night "This is what makes college basketball more egalitarian than its football counterpart: Loyola-Chicago can live in this world and be loved in this world. In the end, though, it has a hard time winning it all in this world. "So the two favorites won their Final Four games, and now Michigan and Villanova will play in the championship game, two recognizable basketball brands with tradition and history and three national titles between them. To up the intrigue just a smidge, Michigan enters as the hottest team in the nation, Villanova as the best team in the nation. Michigan is a team that has won with defense and toughness; Villanova is a team that has won with an offensive efficiency that is masterful and beautiful all at once. "The contrasts do not end there. If Villanova was a favorite to make it back to the Final Four when this season began, Michigan was not. Once upon a time, Michigan was an underdog, too, at least in the literal sense. Purdue and Michigan State grabbed all the headlines in the Big Ten, while the Wolverines were picked to finish fifth in the conference's preseason poll. "But those pollsters had no idea what began to blossom in the Michigan locker room back in the summer. Every single day, before they ended their workouts in the weight room, players gathered and said, "National champions on three! One, two, three: national champs!" They did this every single day. Most days, Kentucky transfer Charles Matthews led the chant. "'If you say it every day, you speak it into existence and it gets engraved in your head,' Jaaron Simmons said."

