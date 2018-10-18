Ahead of Michigan’s rivalry game against Michigan State, here’s what’s being said around the Internet about the Wolverines:

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: The Monday After: Michigan is improved, but the Wolverines aren't all the way back just yet

“On a weekend where things were going wrong for so many, everything seemed to be going right for Michigan. The Wolverines picked up a critical win on Saturday night, crushing then-No. 15 Wisconsin 38-13 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. As a result of Michigan's win and chaos elsewhere in the polls, the Wolverines climbed from No. 12 to No. 6 in the AP Top 25, just ahead of Texas at No. 7.

And that placement seems fitting because, like Texas, we've spent an awful lot of time over recent years wondering whether Michigan is Back. Of course, now the question many are wondering about Michigan is whether it's a contender for the College Football Playoff. A No. 6 ranking in mid-October would certainly suggest as much, but even with the Wolverines' dismantling of the Badgers on Saturday, I can't help but remain a bit skeptical of Michigan's chances.

First of all, I'm not sure how much a win over Wisconsin should be worth in 2018. What Michigan did was impressive, don't get me wrong.”

I don't think the formula is that simple, however, and again, this Wisconsin team isn't the Wisconsin team most of us expected in 2018.”

None of this is to say what Michigan did wasn't impressive; it just adds some context to Michigan's performance and just how "big" of a win Wisconsin could prove to be this season.”

In other words, there are still questions remaining about this Michigan team, and it's got a lot left to prove. It's No. 6 ranking is more a reflection of the carnage of this weekend than it is how well Michigan's played in 2018, and whether it deserves that ranking. All of that said, while I'm not ready to buy in on the Wolverines completely, I'm a lot more optimistic about this team's chances in the Big Ten now than I was following the Notre Dame loss.”

Heather Dinich, ESPN: What a wild Saturday means for CFP race

“The Big Ten is shaping up for an Ohio State-Michigan showdown ... but don't forget about Michigan State.

With Michigan's win over Wisconsin, the Wolverines are still undefeated in Big Ten play, and their lone loss was in the season opener to Notre Dame. ESPN's FPI favors Michigan in every remaining game except the regular-season finale at Ohio State (28.1 percent). Before you boil the Big Ten season down to the Nov. 24 game in Columbus, though, don't snooze on Michigan's trip to East Lansing on Saturday.”

Jeff Seidel, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has no excuses left; he must beat Michigan State

“Jim Harbaugh has no excuses left.

The Michigan Wolverines are the clear favorites to beat the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday in East Lansing. This is a game the Wolverines should win, have to win.

The Spartans have a ton of injuries and one of the worst rushing offenses in the country, ranking 115 out of 130 teams with 123 yards per game. That’s not a formula to win this game.

Meanwhile, Michigan has just about everything in place. This is a team brimming with confidence and momentum.

Harbaugh has a dynamic quarterback who can move the offense, both with his arm and his legs.

Harbaugh has an improved offensive line that actually looks and acts like an offensive line.

He has a running back in Karan Higdon, who has rushed for 100 yards in all four conference games.

He again has a great defense under defensive coordinator Don Brown.

And he has a team learning how to win games it is supposed to win — see the Wisconsin game.

But the one thing Michigan doesn’t have is Dantonio.

Can Harbaugh outcoach Dantonio, not just during the game but in the week leading up to the game?

I don’t know if he can.”

- Stewart Mandel of the Athletic in his midseason bowl projections, has Michigan going to the Rose Bowl.

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Stewart Mandel’s Week 8 college football picks

“You know this is exactly how Mark Dantonio likes it: An underdog, at home, against the program he most despises, despite coming off a big win at Penn State. No respect for Michigan State! And yet … I find myself inclined to pick Michigan. The Spartans’ offense is limited to begin with and won’t be able to do much at all against the Wolverines’ thus-far dominant defense. Michigan 19, Michigan State 13”

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: Bruce Feldman’s Week 8 college football picks

“Even though the Spartans are coming off a big win at Penn State and they’ve dominated this series of late, I like the momentum Michigan has been building. Shea Patterson has only thrown one pick in his past four games, and the Wolverines have the top defense in the Big Ten. Michigan 27, Michigan State 14”

PFF Analysis Team: College football's lesser-known stars among the Top 25

Safety Josh Metellus made PFF’s list of lesser known stars.

“While coverage metrics aren’t typically the best to look at when discussing safety play, Metellus’ play in coverage is certainly deserving of highlighting here. He holds an absurd 5.7 passer rating allowed to opposing receivers, which leads all defensive backs with at least 135 snaps in coverage. He has not allowed a single touchdown this season to go with three interceptions and is allowing just 31.6% of passes thrown his way to be hauled in. In coverage from the slot, he’s allowed just a 13.8 passer rating and has two of his three picks.”