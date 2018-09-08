Shea Patterson was the big story in his first start at The Big House. USA Today Sports Images

Despite a less-than-ideal start to the season last week, Michigan's bounceback performance in a 49-3 victory over Western Michigan was like a dream for at least one Wolverine — junior quarterback Shea Patterson, who grew up a fan of the school and was making his first start at Michigan Stadium. His final stat line wasn't gaudy — 12-of-17 passing for 125 yards and three touchdowns in a ground-heavy game plan — but fans saw the type of flashes from a passer they've been dreaming of for at least a few years now. Here's a look at what experts and pundits from around the web are saying about Patterson and his Wolverines following Saturday's rout:

Chris Balas, TheWolverine.com — Notes, Quotes & Observations Michigan handled Western Michigan, a game in which many in the media had their stories written beforehand … or at least had decided on the narrative. “This one didn’t matter,” was one exchange. “Last week was the one that mattered.” Another minimized everything that happened (or will happen) between now and Wisconsin, Michigan’s next opportunity to play a top tier opponent (though Nebraska and Northwestern aren’t pushovers). To an extent, they’ve got a point. The program hasn’t won enough big games recently, Harbaugh hasn’t beaten the rivals, the Wolverines haven’t won a road game against a ranked team in the last 17 tries, etc. etc. But there’s something to be gleaned from every game, and a 49-3 blowout of a team that at least has some playmakers is better than what we saw early last year against overmatched teams. Cincinnati and Air Force both took the Wolverines to the fourth quarter, and both the offensive line play and the quarterback play was weak. The o-line is still a work in progress, to put it politely. Quarterback, however, is no longer an issue. Junior Shea Patterson showed his five-star ability in making throws on the run we haven’t seen since the current Michigan head coach was under center three decades ago. Yes, there’s plenty of Jim Harbaugh in Patterson, and some of the junior’s throws Saturday were plays not many guys can make with regularity. A sideline pass to redshirt frosh Oliver Martin in the first quarter for a first down was one.

John Borton, TheWolverine.com — Wolverine Watch: Something Well Past Nothing Harbaugh said 74 players performed in the rout. That’s a big deal, whether it’s redshirt freshman QB Dylan McCaffrey rolling out and dealing a TD toss to formerly anonymous sophomore walk-on wideout Jake McCurry, or big-name freshman defensive end Aidan Hutchinson cleaning up the takedown on a fourth-down stop. “I thought Dylan has got a real coolness about him when he’s out there playing, seeing him on the sideline when I’m calling the plays and watching him execute,” Harbaugh said. “[Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle] Mike Dwumfour played really good when he was in there, as well. [Sophomore safety] Brad Hawkins got some more reps and played well. It was good to see our young offensive linemen get snaps … “They didn’t just get in the game, but did good things, acquitted themselves well. There’s a lot to build on there.”

Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press — Michigan football observations: What a difference an opponent makes Shea Patterson's accuracy with the football is still his best attribute, as the Michigan junior quarterback has put the ball where it needs to be just about every time he's dropped back here today. He had a terrific throw into a tight window on a third down conversion to Oliver Martin and then took easy money on touchdown passes to Sean McKeon (17 yards) and Nico Collins (43 yards). Collins got behind the defense on a similar look to what the team ran last week against Notre Dame, running through the WMU zone. Patterson put the ball right on his hands for an easy score. McKeon scored on a tight end bootleg, something Michigan also had some success with a week ago. Patterson sed 9 of 11 for 117 yards and two touchdowns [in the first half].

Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press — Michigan football beat WMU by six touchdowns. It doesn't mean a thing Yes, U-M is better than Western Michigan at football. But then you knew that. I knew that. Jim Harbaugh knew that. What he doesn’t know, and you don’t know, is what kind of team he has got. That’s where his program is at the moment. That’s what happens when you lose your season opener to a ranked team and don’t play a true opponent for a month. Unless you lose to an undermanned opponent. A possibility U-M squashed almost immediately. We could discuss the Wolverines’ running game — it looked better. Or the passing game — also, looked better. Or the verve the team showed from the opening kickoff. But, really, what would we be discussing? That U-M did what it needed to do? Yes, it did. The problem is it won’t have a chance to show what it has to do for a while.

Bob Wojnowski, The Detroit News — A weak foe, sure, but Michigan's Patterson can throw No one is going bonkers over Patterson after two games, nor should they. But you see why he’s here, and why Jim Harbaugh had to have him. Consider one pass in particular, a slick 5-yard touchdown to Donovan Peoples-Jones to make it 42-0. Patterson dropped back, checked out of his first option, coolly adjusted and zipped the ball back across the field to Peoples-Jones in the left corner of the end zone. In that play was everything the Wolverines need — and are hoping they keep seeing — out of their transfer quarterback. “I thought Shea played really well again, made some big-time plays, a couple throws out of the pocket, on the dead run,” Harbaugh said. “He was really accurate again, playing cool, making the tight-window throws, second week in a row. I thought he was more in control, more in charge, and we look to expand that next week.” These were Broncos, not Fighting Irish players, I’ll reiterate for the 39th time. But on that 5-yard touchdown, the defense was trying to confuse him and the coverage was tight. Even in the sloppy loss at Notre Dame, Patterson showed accuracy and touch. In this game, he got a chance, thanks to much-improved protection, to show swag and savvy. Harbaugh saw it the first time he met Patterson, the first time he watched him practice. He saw it again as Patterson ran out of the Michigan Stadium tunnel Saturday for the first time and leapt to slap the banner, something the 21-year-old junior had long dreamed of doing.