Notre Dame wideout Chris Finke grabs a touchdown over U-M safety Brad Hawkins to give the Irish a 14-0 lead. USA Today Sports Images

Michigan made a late comeback bid, but they had put themselves in too deep a hole after giving up touchdowns on the first two Notre Dame drives and made too many self-inflicted mistakes in a 24-17 loss in South Bend. It extended the Wolverines' streak of consecutive losses to ranked foes on the road to 17 straight, which is the fifth-longest such skid in the Power 5. Here's a look around the web at what they're saying about U-M's defeat:

John Borton, TheWolverine.com: A Rough Unwrapping "Much of the offensive hope for 2018 rested on Michigan’s improved offensive line and junior transfer quarterback Shea Patterson. The jury’s still out on the former, Michigan struggling at times to hold off the onslaught. "Let’s be fair to Patterson and acknowledge he threw the football extremely well at times. Completing 67 percent of your passes isn’t exactly shabby. "But Patterson himself did the best job of summing up his South Bend shortfalls and where he’ll be shaking his head during video sessions. “'Nobody really wants to start off like that,' Patterson said of the loss. 'Our defense and our special teams put us in really good situations to make something happen. “'Early on, I took a sack to put us out of field goal range. I threw a careless pick off my back leg. And at the end of the game, ball security. Ball security is huge. I’m just going to go back and learn from the tape, starting tonight.' "The turnovers — especially a fumble with a chance to direct a game-tying drive as time wound down — proved poison. Give the new kid in the winged helmet all kinds of credit for not scrambling away from owning it. "He knows, his teammates know, their coach knows, it’s a long season. They’ve got a chance to get a whole lot better along the way."

Chris Balas, TheWolverine.com: Notes, Quotes & Observations From U-M's season-opening loss "The biggest surprise from Michigan’s Saturday night wasn’t the weak tackle play on the offensive line or the sketchy coverage by the back end of the defense. Both were at least somewhat expected, especially after junior safety Josh Metellus was ejected for targeting in the first quarter. "No, the biggest surprise was that the Irish set the tone against U-M’s vaunted defense, one that got pushed around early in relinquishing 233 first-half yards. Many of them came on third down, where Michigan shined last year and the area in which they were expected to excel again. "It didn’t happen. The Irish were 5-for-8 in the first half, winning 50-50 balls and making plays. U-M’s gap integrity lacked again, allowing Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush room to escape the pocket and make yards with his feet, and silly penalties — including a late hit by fifth-year senior Chase Winovich that turned a fourth down into a first down and an eventual touchdown — were head scratchers. "'I think we’re a disciplined football team,' Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said after the game. 'We demand that.' "That might have been the biggest disappointment from a Michigan standpoint … not that Notre Dame was, but that the Wolverines weren’t. When this rivalry was humming, evenly matched teams played good, sound fundamental football and it came down to a play or two here and there. "U-M is struggling with the basics for the second straight season, and in year four of the Jim Harbaugh era."

Pat Forde, Yahoo Sports: Michigan's opening dud feels like the beginning of the end for Jim Harbaugh "The fact that Michigan needed a significant reboot heading into Harbaugh’s fourth year runs counter to all the hopes and dreams when it brought the former Wolverines quarterback home to rescue the program. After winning 19 of his first 22 games at Michigan, Harbaugh had won just nine of his next 17 through the end of last season. And now 2018 begins with more of the same. "There are two common threads running through this losing streak: "• The opponents are good. The kind of opponents Michigan customarily measures itself against. The kind of opponents Michigan believes it can beat more often than not. "• The offensive production has been miserable. Average points scored in those four games: 16.5. Total offensive touchdowns scored: six. "Rushing numbers against Wisconsin: 37 attempts for 58 yards. Against Ohio State: 36 attempts for 100 yards. Against South Carolina: 33 attempts for 74 yards. Against Notre Dame: 33 attempts for 58 yards, with a long run of 10 yards. Which is nowhere near good enough. No huge holes from the line, and no backs turning nothing into something. "Those measly rushing numbers are in no small part attributable to defenses piling up on the line of scrimmage and daring Michigan’s quarterbacks to beat them throwing. It hasn’t happened. Shea Patterson was supposed to change that, but his first appearance at Michigan after gaining immediate eligibility as a transfer from Mississippi did not dramatically improve the product. "Unbelievably, Michigan’s 249 passing yards Saturday was its most in a game since November 2016. Thirty-one percent of those yards came in the final five minutes of the game, when Notre Dame was protecting a two-touchdown lead and loosened its coverage to prevent the big play."

Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Shea Patterson's Michigan football debut a mixed bag vs. Notre Dame "After months of hinting at a more open offensive attack, Michigan showed plenty of looks that felt similar to what Harbaugh and his staff put together a year ago. Still, Patterson routinely showed an ability to complete throws Michigan's passers struggled with last season. "He delivered on the run, he fit intermediate passes into some tight windows underneath. He completed 20 passes to eight different receivers, including a 52-yarder to Nico Collins in the third quarter. "In his first game, Patterson was never going to be all the way up to speed with anything Michigan wanted to do offensively in less than one year. He had spring practice, he had fall camp, but an actual game — on the road against No. 11 Notre Dame — is completely different. "Michigan was playing from behind immediately. With a new quarterback and an offensive line that, once again, struggled with pass protection — that's a recipe for a loss. "'I thought he competed well,' Harbaugh said. 'I thought (Patterson) was doing the things we were asking him to do. For a first time out with his new team, I thought he did a good job.' "Patterson's mistakes typically came while he was under pressure, as he threw an interception off his back foot in the second half in the face of a heavy rush. It was a ball that shouldn't have been thrown, but with the team looking for a spark, the transfer from Ole Miss was simply caught taking a chance."

Jeff Seidel, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football hasn't improved and it is Jim Harbaugh's fault "For all the talk about Michigan’s 'new' offense under quarterback Shea Patterson, it looked awfully familiar and weak. "For all the talk about all the changes — the new coaches and new strength coach — the Wolverines had more cramps than touchdowns. "For all the talk about Michigan’s 'great' and 'feared' defense — yikes, Notre Dame just scored again. "For all the talk about Michigan's 'improved' offensive line — uh, no. Don't even go there. "The Wolverines came out and fizzled Saturday night, cramping up with fatigue and mistakes, mounting a late charge but losing against Notre Dame, 24-17. "Once again, the Wolverines couldn’t run the ball. "Once again, the Wolverines couldn't find a spark. Not until a late fourth-quarter push. "Once again, the Wolverines couldn’t find enough big plays when it mattered the most. "And once again, Michigan couldn’t beat a ranked team on the road. Stop me if that sounds like a broken record — that's 17 straight road losses against ranked opponents. "This, obviously, is on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. His preparation failed. His changes have yet to work. And Michigan isn't new and improved. It looked beaten and broken for most of the game, until a late push in the fourth quarter." “'It’s not the end,' Harbaugh said. 'It’s the beginning for us.' "Actually, it felt like a continuation."

Bob Wojnowski, The Detroit News: Wolverines weren't ready for Irish, and that's on Harbaugh "Jim Harbaugh’s team didn’t look ready. Don Brown’s defense looked crazed and confused. Michigan hung around after an awful start, but that’s not good enough, not nearly good enough in Harbaugh’s fourth season. Notre Dame outplayed and outsmarted Michigan in a tedious 24-17 victory Saturday night, in which the Fighting Irish made the big plays and the Wolverines made the big mistakes. "It was supposed to be different with a new quarterback, a beefed-up offensive line and an experienced defense. But in an effort to alter negative perceptions about themselves, the Wolverines actually reiterated them, unable to run the ball, unable to block with any consistency, unable to beat a quality team in a hostile setting. "That’s 17 straight road losses against ranked teams, and in their last 18 games under Harbaugh, the Wolverines are 9-9. No, the season isn’t over, but the hype is, and maybe that’s a good thing. "Shea Patterson was fine in his ballyhooed debut, although by the time he was given the chance to make a few plays, it was by desperation, not by design. It was as if Michigan wanted to ease Patterson into the offense, expecting it could rely on its defense to handle the opener. "But the defense had no clue how to contain quarterback Brandon Wimbush on third down until the second half, after the decisive plays were already made. That was the shocking part, as the Irish outgained the Wolverines 233-90 while grabbing a 21-10 halftime lead. It looked worse and it really was, with Michigan’s touchdown coming on a 99-yard kickoff return by Ambry Thomas. "You expect the defense will rebound, because it has before. The penalties (Josh Mettelus was ejected for targeting) and undisciplined play at times were alarming, although Michigan did hold Notre Dame to 69 total yards in the second half. "But what can you legitimately expect out of the offense, as the line still struggles and play-makers still must emerge?"

Dennis Dobb, CBS Sports: Jim Harbaugh is running out of distractions as Michigan drops another big game to a rival "It's hard to say Harbaugh has underachieved with 28 wins in three years. It's fair to say he better pick it up. "Following Saturday's 24-17 loss at Notre Dame, Coach Khaki is now 0-6 as an underdog. He is 8-8 in his last 16, now riding a four-game losing streak that goes back to last season. The last Michigan coach to lose four in a row was Rich Rod. That was nine years ago. "The losing doesn't feel the same. Harbaugh has won 70 percent of his games. But with another chance to post a signature win on Saturday at Notre Dame, Coach Harbs couldn't quite get it done. Again. "The program has progressed. Recruiting has improved. But Harbaugh is also 1-6 against Michigan's three biggest rivals -- Ohio State, Michigan State and Notre Dame. "… On Saturday, the play-calling was suspect, despite arguably the best Michigan team Harbaugh has fielded. Start with the debut of his first difference-making quarterback in Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson. "When it came time to dissect Notre Dame's equally solid defense, not much changed. For the most part, the plays looked like stuff John O'Korn and Wilton Speight used to run. "Patterson was supposed to be the great downfield threat. Down 21-10 at halftime, the coaching seemed to finally realize that. Patterson connected with Nico Collins on the second half's second play for 52 yards. "Then, until it was scramble time at the end, that was pretty much it. Patterson's arm was largely holstered. In the fourth quarter, he missed 11 plays after limping off the field. "Would he have even made a difference at that point? Deep into the night as the postgame interviews were ending, Notre Dame defensive end Khalid Kareem said his unit had basically figured out Michigan's cadence at the line. "'I was getting a rhythm with their snap count,' Kareem said. 'I was just timing it up. I got a good jump on the ball.' "Kareem first began noticing a pattern late in the first quarter after sacking Patterson. "'If a team is giving me a tendency, it's a little easier,' Kareem said. 'Certain teams don't show it. "'We picked up on it. We were telling each other not to really key on it but it was happening so much. … I would think, in the following weeks, they would probably [change] it.'"