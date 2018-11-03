A look around the Internet and what they’re saying after Michigan’s dominant 42-7 victory over Penn State.

John Borton, The Wolverine.com: Wolverine Watch: It's All Personal

“Shea Patterson wasn’t anywhere near Happy Valley a year ago. He didn’t get sacked once, much less seven times.

He didn’t absorb a single hit. He didn’t hear one derisive barb from the stands. He never witnessed the Nittany Lions tack on a gratuitous, mocking, extra seven points with four seconds remaining in a 42-13 win over Michigan.

He still wanted to destroy James Franklin’s team.

The Wolverines did, all right, piling up a 42-0 lead before Penn State scrambled seven last-seconds points Saturday evening. This time it wasn’t about embarrassing the Wolverines. The Nittany Lions were dodging a donut, after a humble pie serving delivered via a spoon-equipped jackhammer.”

‘It was personal from the start,’ assured senior tailback Karan Higdon, who ran for 144 yards — more than Penn State accumulated as a team prior to their final drive.

‘We jumped out and wanted to make sure we turned the intensity way up. There was no coming back from that. We did a great job of that, all game.’

They methodically and dynamically crushed the Nittany Lions, from a 90-yard touchdown drive to a 62-yard pick-six by fifth-year senior cornerback Brandon Watson. They turned another team’s rushing attack into a rumor, and another quarterback into an animated bull’s eye.

Michigan’s making it personal with everybody these days. The Wolverines are combining strong coaching, exceptional talent and all the edge of their cornered namesake.

Winovich assured there will be no worries about a motivational dropoff following the Revenge Tour big three over the past month. Fans will be touting this crew as a playoff team — and they might be right.

There will be problems for Michigan opponents in the weeks to come. It’s all personal."

Chris Balas, The Wolverine.com: Michigan Wolverines Football: U-M 42, PSU 7 — Notes, Quotes & Observations

“The question everyone wanted answered in the preseason — was last year a fluke for Michigan, and will the team rebound in 2018? — always seemed to hinge on one factor:

Was Jim Harbaugh the same guy the Wolverines hired in 2015?

With time winding down in Michigan’s 42-7 beating of Penn State and the Wolverines up 42-0, Harbaugh seemed to end doubt the way he did following U-M’s 21-7 drubbing of Michigan State, when he called out Mark Dantonio for his pregame antics. Against PSU, he challenged a fourth down catch for a first down that in the scheme of things was meaningless, probably ticked Penn State head coach James Franklin off and wasn’t going to get overturned.

Yes, Harbaugh is back, and so (it seems) is Michigan.

And in taking it all in, it’s easy to say Harbaugh has regained the swagger many thought disappeared after the 2016 season. In hindsight, he just didn’t have the team he needed to instill confidence. He and his staff still could have done better than 8-5 (and would have with just adequate quarterback play), but he made the moves he needed to make to ensure it didn’t happen again.

First, he got his quarterback in Ole Miss transfer quarterback Shea Patterson. While we’re not convinced redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey couldn’t have had a big year, too, Patterson has been a huge upgrade and is the leader the Wolverines haven’t had at the position since Jake Rudock tore it up in 2015.

He’s not been asked to win games — he doesn’t have to — but he’s hitting open receivers, is getting better at knowing when to pull and when not to in the read option and is avoiding turnovers.

Harbaugh also found a winner in former Wisconsin and Arkansas strength coach Ben Herbert. There are times too much is made of a strength and conditioning change-up, but this isn’t one of them. U-M is getting stronger in the fourth quarters of games, has been dominating second halves on both lines and is bigger and stronger when it matters.

But the biggest change has been on the offensive line. Herbert made that group his pet project in the offseason, and coach Ed Warinner has molded it into the solid unit he predicted it could be in the preseason. Penn State was a league leader in tackles for loss coming in. The Nittany Lions finished with one sack and no TFLs on Michigan’s backs.

They aren’t at Alabama’s level, nor Clemson’s, but this is a program still on the rise. They’re not near their ceiling and yet still managed to hammer a ranked team for a third straight impressive win.

There are still three games to go, including one more on the revenge tour in Columbus, but it’s safe to say Harbaugh is back … and Michigan just might be, too.”

Bob Wojnowski, Detroit News: Wolverines are on a no-mercy mission

“Michigan isn’t hiding or disguising anything now. Its intentions are brutally, purposefully clear.

The Wolverines are on a no-mercy mission, and they’re happy to hammer the point. Nothing fancy, nothing fake, they’re coming after it. On offense, they’re going to ram the ball right at the opponent until it wears down. On defense, they’re going to attack the quarterback until he taps out.

As Michigan keeps stacking punishing victories, we can point out the Big Ten’s flaws, sure. But it’s also time to acknowledge this is becoming a complete team full of confidence, capable of dominance. With that absolutely smothering defense, anything is possible.

This is what a Harbaugh team is supposed to look like, a mix of hunger and anger, wrapped with talent.”



Dan Murphy, ESPN: Michigan is the new team to beat in the Big Ten

“The Big Ten has a new bully.

Brown has once again pieced together the best defense in the country. The Wolverines allowed a total of three touchdowns during a stretch of three straight wins over ranked opponents on their so-called revenge tour, and did so while developing an indignant, no-apologies attitude for the teams they are leaving in their trail. During that same stretch, No. 5 Michigan has grown from a threat in the Big Ten to the league's undisputed top playoff contender.

They played so well Saturday that it made head coach Jim Harbaugh feel like singing.

Michigan has been taking notes during the past few years of finishing third in the Big Ten's powerful East Division. Now the Wolverines are not just winning, they're doing so with an edge.

‘We're the team to beat in the Big Ten,’ Winovich said. ‘That's not a controversial statement. I think that's a fact at this point.’

The revenge tour is over, it's time now for the Wolverines and that stingy, salty defense to aim higher.

Jeff Seidel, Detroit Free Press: Michigan is now clear favorite to win Big Ten. Anything else a letdown

“This is more than a revenge tour.

The Michigan football team is playing mad and aggressive, determined and unrelenting.

The Wolverines don’t just want to play — they want to demolish.

A revenge tour? That might be underselling it.

The Wolverines want to crush you and your family and everything in their path.

The Wolverines seem to get better every week. They are getting nastier – in a good way. Their confidence and momentum keeps growing

This team has improved so much and is playing so well that it’s time to adjust expectations.

After the way Ohio State has been playing (including Saturday's nail-biter against two-win Nebraska), Michigan is the clear favorite to win the Big Ten Conference. Anything less would be a massive letdown.

Anything less than a trip to the College Football Playoff would be blowing a tremendous opportunity.

It's more than safe to think about it.

It should be the expectation now.

Still, it wasn’t a perfect game for the Wolverines.

They left some points on the board. And that’s the truly scary part.

This team can get even better.”

Joan Niesen, Sports Illustrated: Michigan's Defense Turns in Its Most Fearsome Performance Yet in Shutting Down Penn State

“No team in college football has had a better past four weeks than Michigan, which has topped three straight in-conference ranked opponents. No unit in the game, then, has had a better past two games than the Wolverines’ defense, which has looked more imposing with every passing game.

Saturday’s 42–7 win over Penn State—which was averaging 41 points per game before it ran into the wall that is Michigan—was Don Brown’s unit’s grandest statement yet. It held the Nittany Lions' offense, which has been formidable this season if not consistent, to 186 yards—78 of which came in the fourth quarter—and 11 first downs.”

Instead, Michigan is winning the way it was always going to win, if its offenses of years past would’ve just given it a chance. For the rest of the Big Ten—and college football as a whole—that should be a terrifying prospect.”



