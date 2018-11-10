A look around the Internet after Michigan’s 42-7 victory over Rutgers:

John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: The QB's Quiet Vow Resounds

“Shea Patterson never blinked. He wasn’t happy, not one bit, but he wasn’t going to mope and mutter and give into the despair of outsiders on a miserable night in South Bend, Ind.

Inside, he beat himself up. Outside, he took the blame for fumbling away a last-ditch opportunity to try and pull out the 24-17 loss which marked his first game in a winged helmet.

While critics and those hopeful but hurting over an 0-1 start to the season soaked themselves in the usual post-game mixed drink — angst and agony — Patterson issued a simple, quiet message.

It’s just one game. It will get better.

Nine games later, it’s a whole lot better. The Wolverines’ 42-7 de-lancing of Rutgers’ Scarlet Knights made it nine wins in a row for the No. 4 team in the land.

Patterson keeps connecting on two-thirds of his throws, and has tossed it to the other team a mere three times all season. If the playoffs were to start today, Michigan would be in. The Wolverines certainly face major hurdles to come, but the junior quarterback and Don Brown’s elite special forces on defense aren’t backing down to anyone.

Since that ill-fated night in South Bend, one team has stayed within two touchdowns of the Wolverines. That team just clinched the Big Ten West Division.

Since Wisconsin rolled into town and abundant naysayers whispered, look out, here comes the dive, Michigan has out-scored its opponents, 141-34.”

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football 42, Rutgers 7: Notes, Quotes & Observations

“There was never much doubt U-M was going to win, even with a handful of mistakes. Sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones and redshirt frosh Oliver Martin both dropped well-thrown balls that should have gone for big gains (and Martin’s would have been a touchdown).

Senior running back Karan Higdon eclipsed 1,000 yards in running for 38 in the first half and didn’t declare for the NFL Draft immediately after the three-yard run that put him over in the second quarter, but he missed some holes. One came on a fourth and one run on which sophomore fullback Ben Mason (again) was on the sidelines on third and fourth and short.

But even Mason proved he was fallible in those situations when he ran himself out of a first down by bouncing out of a pile after he’d picked up two yards on a third down carry.

And with all that, Michigan still led 21-7 at the half and was in no danger of losing to the Scarlet Knights. The only people truly angry besides Brown were a few dozen message board posters and anyone who took Michigan giving 40.

The positives … on a brutally windy and cold day, junior quarterback Shea Patterson took another step forward. He was 13-of-19 in the first half despite having two balls dropped, and one of his biggest miscues — handing off on a third and two when it appeared he would have scored if he’d kept it — might not have been a mistake at all. He didn’t carry once in the first half, never kept on the read option and might have been instructed not to.”

Heather Dinich, ESPN: The most important takeaway for each Top 25 team

“The Wolverines followed the script, once again showcasing their stingy defense and taking advantage of a Rutgers team that remains winless in the Big Ten. Michigan moved one step closer to the season-ending showdown against Ohio State in Columbus, but will first host Indiana, a game ESPN's FPI gives the Wolverines a 96.2 percent of winning. Shea Patterson had his fourth game with three passing touchdowns, the most in a season by a Michigan quarterback since Chad Henne in 2005.”



John Newman, Asbury Park Press: Rutgers football: Five takeaways, five quotes from Rutgers' 42-7 loss to Michigan

“Let's not kid ourselves. Yes, the score was tied at 7. Yes, Isiah Pacheco's 80-yard touchdown run represented more yards than some people thought Rutgers would gain all day, but this never felt like a game the Scarlet Knights were going to be in.

Even Michigan's first drive, which ended in no points thanks to a turnover on downs, featured the Wolverines gashing the Rutgers defense. A pair of Karan Higdon 9-yard runs, Shea Patterson to Donovan Peoples-Jones for 11 more, and the Wolverines were gashing their way down the field.

Takeaway Pacheco's 80-yard touchdown run, and Rutgers had 55 yards of total offense in the first half against the nation's best defense.”

Laken Litman, Sports Illustrated: Michigan Shakes Off Slow Start, Rolls Rutgers in Another Stress-Free Visit to Piscataway

“Highpoint.com Stadium emptied out fairly quickly by the time the fourth quarter rolled around. Rutgers fans were tired of experiencing déjà vu, leaving the remaining Michigan fans to brave the bitter cold.

Michigan pummeled Rutgers 42–7, evoking bad memories of two years ago, the last time Jim Harbaugh brought his team to New Jersey.

That time UM posted a score of 78–0 (it was 43–0 at halftime). This final score wasn’t quite as embarrassing, but Michigan continues to roll through its conference schedule in hopes of ultimately winning the Big Ten and making it through to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan, ranked No. 4 in the latest playoff ranking, did get off to an inexcusably slow start though, failing to score its first touchdown until there were 45 seconds left in the first quarter. Rutgers responded immediately on its next possession when freshman running back Isaih Pacheco took off on an 80-yard touchdown run to tie the game 7–7. It was the longest carry by any Rutgers player since the program joined the conference in 2014, and it just so happened to come against the nation’s No. 1 defense. It was the longest play Michigan had given up all season. Go figure.”

Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football continues dominance in race for College Football Playoff

“Stay healthy? Check. Win comfortably? Check. Rack up style points?

Well … half-check?

Michigan had nothing to gain Saturday afternoon at Highpoint.com Stadium, but a fair amount to lose. Beat Rutgers by 50 and everyone yawns. Beat them by two touchdowns? Everyone does a double-take.

U-M beat the Scarlett Knights by 35 in a methodically dominant performance. And when the score flashes around the country, folks will nod and move on.

That's a good thing. Because how the Wolverines look right now matters, fairly or not. Michigan isn’t just on a path to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game, it aims to get to the College Football Playoff.”

Aaron McMann, MLive.com: Michigan football thumps Rutgers for ninth straight win

“It took a little longer than preferred, but the Michigan football team handled business on Saturday.

The fourth-ranked Wolverines, heavy favorites against lowly Rutgers, piled up 453 yards of offense in a 42-7 win at HighPoint.com Stadium.

Michigan's victory -- its ninth straight after a season-opening loss to Notre Dame -- means it maintains sole possession of first place in the Big Ten East with two games left on the schedule.

Quarterback Shea Patterson finished 18 of 27 for 260 yards and three touchdowns, his fourth straight game without throwing an interception, while sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones caught a team-high five passes for 83 yards.

Junior running back Karan Higdon rushed for 42 yards and two touchdowns, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark on the season (he has 1,005). But he also watched his streak of seven consecutive 100-yard games end.”



