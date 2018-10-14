After Michigan’s 38-13 victory over Wisconsin, here’s a look around the internet to hear what people are saying:

John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Big Game, Big Statement

“Michigan couldn’t have asked for a better stage for smashing streaks and dispelling myths.

“Some 111,360 packed into The Big House, shaking it right down to Fielding H. Yost’s carefully constructed foundation. They flipped on the brightest lights, including those supplied by ESPN’s GameDay.”

“The Wolverines didn’t just best the Badgers. They embarrassed them before a national television audience, 38-13. They underscored in Wisconsin-red pen their insistence: this year is not last year.”

“Maybe. With a trip to East Lansing on the horizon, and Penn State coming to town in three weeks, there are many more opponent hopes to be laid to rest.”

“What they had to do against the Badgers involved beating a team that came in an amazing 15-1 in true road games under Paul Chryst. The one loss? Two years ago, in The Big House.

“Make that 15-2 now — with emphasis.”

“The Wolverines certainly proved their point against the Badgers. They intend to keep driving home the point.”

Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football 38, Wisconsin 13: Notes, Quotes & Observations

"The Wolverines made it to the Wisconsin15, 23, and 32-yard lines and only notched three points, and junior quarterback Shea Patterson took coverage sacks against a team that was missing its entire starting secondary in stretches."

"They couldn't move the ball on the ground with running back Karan Higdon, who managed only 11 yards in the first half, and Patterson did his John O’Korn impersonation a few times in abandoning some really nice pockets way too soon."

"And then something beautiful happened."

"Michigan turned up the heat in the second half and Wisconsined the Badgers the way Wisconsin Wisconsined Michigan back in 2010, when they ran 30 or so straight times in dominating U-M on the ground."

"They had plenty of motivation. They’d heard for years how they couldn’t get the job done like Wisconsin’s line, and there had been jokes made at their expense. It was toughest, probably, on junior captain Ben Bredeson, who defected from his home state of Wisconsin to compete for championships at Michigan, only to see the Badgers regularly make the Big Ten title game in a weaker Big Ten West."

"By no coincidence, the honorary captains were dozens of the Michigan All-American, All-Big Ten and NFL linemen of the past. There was a message in their presence — Michigan was once known as Offensive Line U., and it was past time it was again."

"U-M should win. The Wolverines have better players, and will be favored by a significant margin. That hasn’t translated in years past, however, including last season’s inexplicable 14-10 loss in Ann Arbor."

"There are signs, though, that this squad might be ready to go toe to toe with the team down the road that thrives on disrespect and hatred to make up for its shortcomings.They showed it again Saturday night in bullying one of the bullies, and they’ll get their chance next Saturday to show they can do it again, this time on the road in a hostile environment."

"That’s the next step, and it’s past time they handled their business and took the rivalry — and the Paul Bunyan Trophy — back"

.Bill Bender, Sporting News, Michigan gets personal in statement win for Jim Harbaugh: 'We dominated'

“Michigan eliminated No. 15 Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1) from the College Football Playoff discussion and sparked renewed interest in what the Wolverines could accomplish, with the understanding more challenges are coming starting with Michigan State next week.”

“That's all you get for now. With Michigan, the focus is always on the perception of Harbaugh's four-year reign in Ann Arbor. He's now 6-8 in games against ranked opponents, and this broke a six-game losing skid in games spotlighted by ESPN's College GameDay. He's by no means "Big Game James," but as far as this year goes, it's not about him. He's not on the hot seat. He's with the hot team with a hot quarterback in Shea Patterson.”

“In fact, everything is personal now for the Wolverines. How else could you explain the loudspeaker doubling down with two rounds of "Jump Around" by House of Pain — a staple at Wisconsin's Camp-Randall Stadium — in the last four minutes?”

Harbaugh's 1-6 record against rivals Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State is a frequent criticism, but his 4-2 record against Wisconsin and Penn State is rarely mentioned.”

Joan Niesen, Sports Illustrated, Michigan's Offense Finally Catches Up to Its Defense in Dominant Win Over Wisconsin

“Since Jim Harbaugh took over at Michigan in 2015, the Wolverines have never been able to find a consistent rhythm on offense, and it’s held them back. On the other side of the Big Ten, Wisconsin has fielded elite defense after elite defense, which has elevated it even when its offense has struggled. On Saturday night, though, both teams moved beyond those identities. In its 38–13 win over No. 15 Wisconsin, Michigan put up more points than any team has on the Badgers since Penn State scored 38 on them in the 2016 conference title game almost two years ago.”

“In Harbaugh’s fourth season, there was a sense going into 2018 that it was now or never for this iteration of the team, which won eight games last year after two consecutive 10-win seasons to begin the coach’s tenure. It snagged Patterson, who was granted immediate eligibility, but even that left questions. Could a new quarterback be all Michigan needed? Maybe—but its offense has developed too, away from the predictable attack of a year ago. And with a defense as talented as the Wolverines’, Harbaugh’s team might just have the pieces it needs to contend.”

Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press, Michigan football's 'revenge tour' blitzes Wisconsin; MSU on deck

“Jim Harbaugh and Ed Warinner went into the locker room at halftime and decided to put the game in the hands of Michigan football's offensive line.”

“A group that has been maligned for years as a unit incapable of grinding tough yards against physical football teams in big-time environments. A group that's been sick and tired of being sick and tired for too long.”

“And with more than 20 former Michigan offensive linemen in attendance Saturday night serving as honorary captains, the 2018 version opted to show Wisconsin — and everyone else — what it's capable of.”

“It showed in a big way Saturday, as the Wolverines gained 320 rushing yards — 237 after halftime — in a physically dominant 38-13 thrashing of Wisconsin in front of 111,360 at Michigan Stadium.”

“It was Michigan's sixth win in a row. The Wolverines notched the most rushing yards by a Harbaugh-coached team against a ranked opponent. And most important, it's one win in what is no doubt the most important stretch of Michigan's 2018 season.”

Joel Anderson, ESPN

“For fans and critics alike who claimed Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines hadn't delivered in a big game against a ranked opponent, Saturday was an impressive rejoinder. Michigan pulled away in the second half against Wisconsin, controlling the clock with a running game reminiscent of those bullying teams that Harbaugh built at Stanford. Even Shea Patterson did more damage with his legs than his highly touted arm, peeling off an 81-yard run that was the longest for Michigan in eight years, and scoring on a 7-yard run in the third quarter. The Wolverines reaffirmed their status as the nation's best defense, too, holding Wisconsin to 192 yards in the first three quarters. In all, it was a long-awaited triumph for Harbaugh. Now he'll have do it again -- and again. Michigan will travel to Michigan State next week and then host Penn State two weeks later."

Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic, ‘We felt like we should have blown them out, and that’s what we did’: Michigan dials up the old days with physical win

“Michigan has honorary captains for every football game, and Saturday the school chose to honor some of the best offensive linemen in its history. Officially, 28 former players who were willing and able to make the trip were honored. And after the coin toss, members of this group gathered on the 50-yard line, just in front of the sideline. They formed a circle and put their hands together. They raised their arms and broke out of the huddle, just like they used to do.”

“The whole thing was an ode to the past and the sentiments of the big, physical men this town worships, back before anyone talked about empty backfields or run-pass options.”

“It seems there was no better night for Michigan to honor this tradition. Because 3 ½ hours later, after the beatdown was delivered, after the scoreboard read Michigan 38, Wisconsin 13, the Wolverines had sealed a throwback win. They smashed old storylines, and they created new ones.”

“In the back of Michigan’s press conference room after the game, a representative from a bowl game whispered: That looked like a Michigan team from the ’70s, or maybe the ’80s”

“At least for this night, it was pretty to think so.”