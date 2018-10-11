A look around the internet about what they're saying ahead of Michigan's game against Wisconsin.

Bill Bender, Sporting News, Truth is Michigan, Wisconsin in same spot ahead of pivotal Big Ten showdown

“That has been the knock, and this is a chance for Michigan to prove itself on the big stage.

“Win, and the Wolverines are a contender again. Lose, and the Harbaugh memes will tell a far different story. It happens every time Michigan loses. From that standpoint, it would seem the Wolverines would need this game more.”

“But this year, the stakes are more straightforward. Win, and you move on to take swings against the other conference powers. Wisconsin also plays Penn State and could pave a path to its third consecutive Big Ten championship game appearance. The Wolverines are still looking for their first. Win, and the Playoff path is still open. Lose, and the Big Ten championship becomes the best-case consolation prize.”

“That is what's at stake in The Big House on Saturday. Both teams need this win, and that will be the case again when they meet in the 2019 Big Ten opener on Sept. 21 next season. That's a sign of respect for both programs, who are still playing catch-up with Ohio State at the top.”

“In that regard, both are chasing the same thing. It's not about who needs it more. It's about who gets there first.”

ESPN, The top true freshman for each Top 25 team

ESPN writes that wide receiver Ronnie Bell is U-M best freshman

“The former basketball standout has only three career catches thus far, but two of them have gone for touchdowns. His full-extension grab while weaving through the middle of Maryland's defense last Saturday caught the attention of head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has been singing Bell's praises since National Signing Day. Bell's role could continue to grow as the year continues.”

Ralph Russo, Asoociated Press, AP All-America Watch: Miami D’s middle man; ODU X-factor

"Winovich and Gary might be the best pair of defensive ends on one team in the country. Gary was a preseason second-team All-American. He plays the strong side and tends to face more double-teams. Winovich is a relentless pass rusher from the weak side and tends to get one-on-one matchups he can exploit. Wisconsin’s offensive line has three players, including Edwards, who received preseason All-America recognition. Edward takes the right side tackle spot and Dietzen and Van Lanen rotate on the left. The sophomore Van Lanen has been taking on a bigger load lately. Against Nebraska last week, Van Lanen graded out as one of the best blockers in the country, according to Pro Football Focus College."

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic, Stewart Mandel’s Week 7 college football picks

"At this point, whenever Michigan plays at home, I expect the Wolverines to win comfortably, as opposed to when they leave Ann Arbor and lose/struggle. Whether Badgers star Jonathan Taylor (169.8 YPP) gets his yards against coordinator Don Brown’s stout D, Karan Higdon and the Wolverines’ offense are well-equipped to exploit Wisconsin’s surprisingly leaky 100th-ranked defense. Michigan 34, Wisconsin 24."

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic, Bruce Feldman's Week 7 college football picks

"The Big House at night will not be easy for the Badgers, but they do have plenty of big stage experience. I was very tempted to go with the Badgers especially after seeing how much sharper Alex Hornibrook is away from Madison the past two years. His TD-INT ratio is 15-12 and yet away it’s 17-5. My hunch here, though, is that Shea Patterson and the Wolverines deliver an impressive showing against a good team. It feels like Michigan is due for a breakout kind of game. Michigan 27, Wisconsin 17."

Bill Connelly, SBNation, 130-team S&P+ rankings, where we once again have a new No. 5 team

"Like Washington, Michigan has just been waiting around for another shot at a big win. The Wolverines lost to Notre Dame in South Bend to start the season and have won their five games since by an average of 28 points, and that’s with the close call at Northwestern. Their reward for moving back into the top five: a visit from No. 13 Wisconsin. If the Curse of No. 5 is real, you know which way to bet on that one."

John Niyo, The Detroit News, Can Michigan finally close the deal when the stakes are high?

"Whether this is the beginning of the end, or the start of something special, Michigan knows what’s at stake as the 12th-ranked Wolverines kick off a midseason gauntlet Saturday night against No. 15 Wisconsin at Michigan Stadium."

"The blueprint Mark Dantonio and his Spartans seem to have misplaced at the moment, but one Michigan fans know all too well. The one about closing the deal, which requires winning games like this, under the lights and on national television."

"Jim Harbaugh is 2-8 against top-15 opponents since returning to Michigan, and on his watch the Wolverines are 0-5 in games when ESPN’s College GameDay crew is on site, as it will be again Saturday in Ann Arbor. Heck, Michigan’s only wins at night in Harbaugh’s 3 ½-year tenure have come against Minnesota (twice) and Rutgers."

Collin Wilson, The Athletic, Betting College Football: How other Playoff contenders stack up against Alabama and an early look at Week 7 lines

“As for Michigan, Week 7 could be the last chance to get a decent national title ticket on the Wolverines (currently at 25-1). The Wolverines fit the profile defensively to hang with Alabama and have a running back in Karan Higdon who can move the chains and keep Tagovailoa off the field. Michigan overcame slow starts against Northwestern and Maryland the last two weeks to remain unbeaten in Big Ten play and opened as a 7-point favorite against Wisconsin on Saturday.”