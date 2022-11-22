On the rivalry

It's a privilege to be a part of it. When you're a guy who works his way up to get to this spot, there's not time for reflection now, hopefully, someday. Just to be a part of it, I guess, when you're young and in the profession, you look at it as the pinnacle of competition. It's a privilege to be a part of it.

On how the rivalry stacks up

There's the same thread through every rivalry in every rivalry I've ever been associated with of intensity. It's the biggest stage there is so you take all that and you ramp it by a thousand. You go from there. You do everything you can to stay focused and you do your job in the midst of it because there's a job to do.

On J.J. McCarthy and his scrambling ability

I think we have a hard-charging, aggressive, defensive line and I think anytime you have guys who really get after it, scrambling can be an issue. We continue to work on it, I guess I'll say. We'll keep practicing, you know what I mean? It's definitely an issue, though, when you have guys that can get after the quarterback and I'm glad we have them. Now it's my job to fix it.

On Michigan's rushing attack

Kansas State in the Big 12. At Duke certainly had my share of option football with Army, Navy and Georgia Tech. It's difficult to simulate the way that they run the ball. You just have to go back to your habits and your training. Again, put guys in great position. Make sure everybody knows that everybody has to tackle. I think that's a mentality, everybody has to tackle because they're going to put corners, safeties, everybody, they're going to put different people into position where you're going to have to make the tackle. It's really a mentality. You scheme against it some. Difficult to practice. It's just a matter of habits and everything you work for to this point and all your strength training and all the extra work you did over the summer, that all comes into play when push comes to shove.

On balancing the run and Michigan's passing

They're a complete offense and they challenge you in a lot of different ways. You have to have some different things that you can go to at different times to try to keep the offense off-balance, that's the only way to answer the question. Those points that you mentioned, the things that they do and they do it well, you just gotta counterattack. That's what we've been working on all year.

On the weight of the game he feels

The job is the job, it's like I've said before, the process for me is the same. It's just that the expectations are different. You keep your process and your habits intact because that's what leads you to success. You'd have to be dumb not to feel it, you feel it. You stay focused on the moment and what can I do to give us an advantage? That's the only thing that's on my mind. For me to feel this or feel that, it doesn't give me any advantage. I am always pressing to find ways to give our defense an advantage.

On Blake Corum

We're not spending time any time investigating whether he's playing or not, just assuming he's going to play. He's an exceptional back, like you said. Very talented. It has a lot to do with discipline and understanding angles. Taking your shot when you have it but on the appropriate angle. Playing hard within the scheme. A lot to do with discipline because if you're out of place, he'll make you pay for it.