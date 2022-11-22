On what's different with Michigan's defense

Very similar. Like you said, a few tweaks here and there but still very good players. They're playing very hard and they're on the best defenses in the country.

On how they're preparing with Blake Corum's status in the air

He's a great player, we're going to prepare if he's going to play. We expect him to play. We'll just do the best we can. They're a very good offense, they have plenty of running backs, plenty of good players. While he is very, very good, we'll just continue to prepare for all of them.

On the first game in Columbus since 2018

Yeah, four years, it's been a while. Being the 100-year anniversary, it's going to mean a lot more to a lot of people on Saturday. We understand that. Nothing quite like The Game. Certainly have learned so much over my time here at Ohio State on what this tradition means to so many across the country. That's why we work the game so hard and take a lot of pride in being our best here. It's our number-one goal each season.

On how much the mentality of the team is shaped off what happened last year

I think you're shaped by whatever has happened in your past. We have scars. It motivated us all offseason. We've worked very hard to get to this moment right here and now it's time to go prepare the best we can and that's what we're going to focus on. Physically, mentality, emotionally to go play the hardest game we've ever played. We'll find out where we're at on Saturday.

On responding to Jim Harbaugh's comments on 'no room for hate'

It's one of the greatest rivalries there is in the country. Anytime you're fighting tooth and nail to win the game because of whats on the line, there's friction at times, that's the way it works. We just try to focus on ourselves, focus on respecting the rivalry by working on it every day out of the year. We're going to go play as hard as we possibly can on Saturday.

On this game being a referendum

I think about my first year being the head coach here and one of the first things we started off the whole press conference was it starts with this game and you have to go win every game after it. It's not changed, it's been this way for 100 years here. I get it. Obviously, this is a great opportunity. Both teams are undefeated, two top-three teams in the country going together at the end of the year. This is what it's all about.

On the changes in the coaching staff happened because of the Michigan game

I don't know if I could give you a number. We're evaluated by the big games, that's the way it goes here. Certainly, we know what comes with it.

On whether there's an increased preparation for Michigan after a loss

There's a balance. I won't get into exactly what we do but there's a balance there. You need to be reminded of what happened in the past but also the focus on this team. The focus is on playing this team against their team on Saturday because nothing else matters about that. When you have that in the back of your mind, it lights a fire every time it comes to the forefront of your mind.

On the talk of toughness coming out of Ann Arbor

When you're playing in a game like this, there's always going to be back-and-forth and things said. Obviously, you see things and read things but there's things you try to ignore. Sometimes it matters who says it, too, and how much consideration you give it. At the end of the day, we got beat in that game and we have to figure out why that was. A lot of people have opinions when you lose that game and we had to identify what was real and what wasn't and try to go from there. We certainly don't get caught up in other people's opinions. We cherish ours and try to make great decisions on how to move forward and that's what we did.

On how much pressure he feels in this game

I think anytime you're here and you're playing in this game, you feel it. It doesn't matter what your record has been, you feel it any time you're at Ohio State because you know what's on the line. We're not going to sit here and start to think about all that, we're going to focus on having a great week of preparation and playing really, really hard. When it's all said and done, we'll look back and see where all the tally marks are. To me, this has nothing to do than anything other than this team and preparing this team to play as hard as we possibly can on Saturday and going from there.

On being born on third base thinking he hit a triple

I'm not going to talk about it right now, maybe there is another time to hit on that. Like I said, there's certain things you listen to, there's certain things you don't. Anytime you're at a high profile game with a lot of stuff going on, there's a lot of things said. There's a time and a place to talk about that, it's not now.