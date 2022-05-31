What Will Tschetter said during his recent Defend the Block appearance

On what he's been doing since the season ended

The last two months have definitely slowed down, considering the end of the season and running around everywhere. It's been a lot of time in the classroom, on the court, in the weight room with Sandman. Working out with our GA Colin. It's been great, I've really enjoyed the last two months. Trying to put more time in the classroom and the court to get better at both aspects.

On Jon Sanderson and why he's so good at what he does

I just think Sandman is a really special person. He really tries to really get to know us on a personal level, he's not there to just go through the motions and get us better in the weight room. He's really trying to connect with each and every guy, to really get to know them. I think that helps him understand what each person needs individually and how he can make each one of us better. I think he's really good at that. Just the progress with how guys are getting better has really shown through with how much he invests in every single person.

On an example of Sanderson's work helping him through practice

One thing with Sandman is that he's just not focusing on getting bigger, faster, stronger. He's really good at injury prevention and what he does with that. With have these days, IP, which stands for injury prevention, that really helps us with staying healthy during the season. You don't see as many sprained ankles, tweaked muscles, ligaments, pulled hamstrings—knock on wood. I feel like that's one thing he's really good at. Making sure we're staying healthy throughout the course of the year.

On Sanderson being the big factor in him staying on campus during the offseason

I think, all of us that are on campus right now, kind of have that feeling that's the reason we stayed. Get this extra two months of development in with him. Really just keep extending it and getting better in that aspect, just getting ahead of everyone else. I feel like that's a big reason why I stayed, getting that two extra months of work in with him, for sure.

On when he knew of the plan to redshirt

Just with talks with Coach Juwan and Coach Phil, it had kind of been in the back of their head for a while. I had a sitdown talk, a heart-to-heart talk, with Coach Juwan after the Arizona game. I remember we were both like, oh, yeah, can we have a talk tomorrow? I went into his office, great talk. Just going over some things like what went into that decision. Just developing IQ, developing a few things. Improving defense and just getting more work in with Sandman. I think that was huge for me, being able to come into my actual freshman year with a year of learning and development. Knowing the culture of the program. I feel like that's going to be super beneficial in the long run not only for me but just the program in general. I feel like I can contribute a lot more now than I would've been able to. Obviously, part of me is wishing that I could've played but another part of me is super happy with the decision and what's to come.

On the challenges of not being on the court as a competitor

I think there was definitely a mental aspect right away knowing that, in the long run, this is really going to pay off. Right away, it was tough. Not going to lie, it was tough. Coming into practice every day knowing that I have something to work on and get better for the future was imperative to me in keeping that intrinsic motivation going forward.

On having Isaiah Barnes helping to get through the season

I feel like the same boat that Isaiah and I were in, that really brought us together. We were on a separate lifting plan from everyone so, before games, we were lifting together. Obviously, spending a lot more time with him on the practice squad. We were always kind of together. The conversations that we said this is good for both of us. We were both very happy with the decision that went into it. Going forward, we both knew what the benefit was going to be with what happened. Overall, I feel like that brought Zay and I together. Just kind of deepened the bond between us two.

On how different his game is now from last year

I feel like my game has developed a ton with the physical aspect. When I first got here, I was fairly skinny. I was not able to do the things that I can do now. I feel the physicality has really developed. I feel like my overall skill set, being able to shoot out of different situations and my game as a whole. Defensively, I feel like I was very poor coming in. I feel like I have developed that a ton. Just getting in so many extra reps with the scout team. You're literally playing 30 minutes of scrimmage every day against the starting five. I feel like it was super beneficial to lock in and get that coaching. Every single person on the coaching staff, just helped me keep the ball rolling.

On his understanding of the culture at Michigan

I feel like a lot of programs can put it out there, they're establishing their culture. Some of it all BS throughout the recruiting process. I feel like it was something I did identify with when I did commit, is that it seems super genuine. I feel like, going forward throughout the season, it was kind of our mantra, if we're 1% better, we really established that. Every single day we're looking to improve on one or two things. This season especially with some of the struggles we had, it was more important than ever that we really stood true to that. Most of the dudes really locked in and bought into the culture. For competitors only, that's not taken lightly. Every day you have to be able to come in and lock in, be able to compete at the highest level. If you don't, you're definitely going to hear about it or feel it in a way. Something is not going to go well for you if you're not locked into practice. For competitors only, 1% and just the family we developed is real. I feel like the coaching staff and the players have done a really good job of embracing that and buying into the Michigan basketball family.

On the importance of continuity

I feel like it's super imperative that we have this type of coaching staff. Everyone on our staff is here to win a championship and I truly believe that. They're bought into that. I feel like having that experience, Coach H and Coach Saddi could go get head coaching positions if they wanted. I feel like they've bought in, they trust the vision that Coach Howard has set forth. I feel like we're in a good spot going forward and I feel like we're really in pursuit of the three championships that he always talks about.

On the return of Hunter Dickinson

Big Hunt, I know a lot of the dudes on the team were pulling for Big Hunt to come back. We were sitting down at dinner picking his brain, letting him know that we need you. You gotta come back, you gotta come back. We're all super excited with what he brings. Obviously, on the court speaks for itself. Very dominant. Kind of enthusiastic, let's put it that way, player. Off the court and his the personality that he brings to the locker room, he's just a good dude. It's super good to have him back as a teammate and as a friend. I'm super excited. Just hope to play with him this year and give it the best we got.

On who the best player to pitch Dickinson to come back

Ultimately, I would say Coach Howard definitely had the biggest impact on this decision. Player-wise, there was a large crowd of us that were really pulling for him to come back. Ultimately, I feel like the conversations that he and Coach Howard had were really painting what they wanted the future to look like. Ultimately, for him to be one of the best Michigan basketball players to ever come through the program. I feel like having that in the back of his head is really driving him to stay another year and really cement himself in that regard.

On whether he's discussed with his parents about the difference in college sports now from when they played

My mom and I, and my dad, too, we talk about it all the time. My mom talks a lot about me with the school work. She's always like, 'How are you doing school on the road? What are you doing? Are you staying on top of your classes?' Some of that. I'm like, mom, chill, everything is virtual. We're going to be fine. It's just so different, it's just so different. She's like, 'I never had that!' Definitely that aspect, the accessibility to everything that we have and the experiences that Michigan brings is amazing in itself. Being able to go on this trip this summer, that's an experience that not many teams had. Let's say like, 20 years ago. The transformation of college sports has been great. NIL obviously has been great to us and our program being able to have that extra money and you don't have to worry about certain things. I know my mom was like, 'I never ate out that much! I never got to go out to eat in these nice restaurants and stuff like that.' I feel like that's been a little bit of a change, obviously. Guys having a little extra cash in their back pocket. For sure there's been a change.

On non-conference or Big Ten games he has circled

Minnesota at Minnesota. I'd say Kentucky in London, and, I think, UNC, are big dates the team, in general, have circled. The New York trip, I feel like that's a big one for our team early in the season to get the ball rolling. Another unique experience we get to have playing there. Wait. The Wisconsin game is double-circled, X'd, that one is a for sure. I feel like every game this year we can't take lightly. If we learned anything from last year is that every win matters, every game matters no matter who we're playing. A win is a win and we gotta go get as many as we can.

On players flying under the radar

I see him in the gym all the time, I think Kobe has been consistent in working at his craft. I feel like everyone on our team has been pretty dedicated this offseason to contributing to a change. Really trying to make sure we have consistency. I'd say one player I'm really excited to see the bounce that they take is Kobe with how much work he's been putting in. His drive, he really wants to be great in everything that he does.

On what has to happen for him and the team need to do to be ready

I think it's imperative that we build chemistry and establishing culture right away. As I look in the locker room when I go in there, I think we have five guys that are truly returning. I think it's going to be really important that we bond together right away when guys get back on campus. We really build that sense of a family and we build that trust between every single guy so, when it comes November, if you're going to take out one of us, you're going to have to take out all of us. We're going to be a tough team to beat.