According to Doug Samuels of FootballScoop.com, Michigan has reportedly hired Nate Woody to an off-field role.

Woody was most recently the defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech last season. Before his one season in Atlanta, he worked as the defensive coordinator at Appalachian State from 2013-17.

Talking with Kelly Quinlan, the publisher of Jackets Online, Woody will bring to Ann Arbor a dynamic defensive mind to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

“More kind of an aggressive tone, kind of being unpredictable in terms of his downs and distances and what they do,” Quinlan said of what Woody brought as Georgia Tech defensive coordinator. “Trying to throw offenses off balance a little bit.”