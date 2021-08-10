Where 2023 Michigan Football Targets Rank In Brand New Rivals250

Rivals.com released its the Rivals250 — its ranking of the top 250 recruits — in the class of 2023, with plenty of Michigan Wolverines football targets making the cut. Below, we've broken down where top Michigan recruits were slotted. There are now seven five-stars in the class, including Allen (Texas) High strongside defensive end David Hicks Jr., who stayed ranked as the No. 3 player nationally. Hicks made a Michigan visit in June. "David Hicks was stellar last season for Katy (Texas) Morton Ranch and he took his game to new heights this spring and summer," Rivals.com analyst Sam Spiegelman wrote. "Hicks put on clinics at LSU, Miami, Ohio State and more, showcasing his ability to dominate inside as well as off the edge. He's explosive off the line with massive power and made a dent against elite competition coast-to-coast."

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback target Dante Moore remained a four-star recruit in Rivals.com's new Rivals250. (EJ Holland / TheWolverine.com)

The rest of the Michigan targets in the Rivals250 as shown below are four-star players. Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln defensive end Jayden Wayne, who visited in June, was ranked just outside of five-star status at No. 12 in the nation, up from No. 13. Top defensive end target Jalen Thompson, a Detroit Cass Tech product who has visited this summer, slotted No. 146, while Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial's Trey Wilson checked in at No. 212.

Checking in at No. 35 is Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore, perhaps Michigan's top overall target regardless of position, who actually moved down from No. 30, and stands as the third-ranked pro style quarterback in the class. The 6-3, 199-pounder visited Michigan on multiple occasions this summer, and also got to work out in front of the U-M staff at satellite camps.

Outside linebacker Tackett Curtis out of Many (La.) High (No. 42) was tabbed as the 42nd-best player in the country. The one other outside linebacker target to appear in the Rivals250 is Ta'Mere Robinson out of Pittsburgh (Pa.) Brashear (No. 59).

Tight end target Walker Lyons out of Folsom (Calif.) High was ranked as the No. 61 player in the country. He made a Michigan visit in June. Top wide receiver target Carnell Tate, who attends Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and made a Michigan visit this summer, slotted No. 68 nationally, down 20 spots from No. 48. A Chicago native, Tate has strong bonds with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, wide receiver AJ Henning and 2022 wideout pledge Tyler Morris.

Two more wideout targets made the cut, including Chicago Simeon's Malik Elzy at No. 181 overall and West Bloomfield (Mich.) High's Semaj Morgan at No. 238. Elzy has not visited the Wolverines yet, but the staff did see him in-person at a Chicago-area satellite camp. Morgan, on the other hand, has gotten plenty of face time with Michigan's coaches, including at U-M's prospect camp in June, where he impressed and earned his offer.

Findlay (Ohio) High's Luke Montgomery is Michigan's top offensive tackle target, and he ranks No. 82. He visited the Wolverines in June and plans on making some return trips. “Michigan is up there,” Montgomery recently told TheWolverine.com. “They’ve done a great job of recruiting me. I’m going to head back up there a few more times."