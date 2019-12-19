So where does Michigan rank in the 2020 Rivals.com team rankings following the biggest day in college football recruiting?

The Wolverines signed the majority of their commits and also found their quarterback just before the end of early signing day.

The Wolverines entered the day ranked No. 8 but tumbled down three spots to No. 11.

While Michigan didn’t lose any commits, the Wolverines only added one recruit in the form of three-star New York quarterback Dan Villari, who didn’t give the Wolverines very many points.

Michigan is barely outside of the Top 10 as the Wolverines are a mere nine points behind No. 10 Oregon and 23 points behind No. 9 Tennessee.

It is very possible that Michigan moves back into the Top 10 in a few weeks as Rivals250 cornerback Darion Green-Warren is set to make his decision on Jan. 4 at the All-American Bowl.

Michigan is trending heavily for Green-Warren, who has the Wolverines in his final three along with Nebraska and USC. Michigan hosted him for an official visit earlier this month and seemed to move into the pole position.

With that said, it will be interesting to see where the Wolverines rank come February. There aren’t many spots left in the class, and schools like Oklahoma, Washington and Notre Dame are fewer than 100 points behind Michigan with less commits.

Michigan is ranked second in the Big Ten. The only school ahead of Michigan is Ohio State, which has the No. 3 ranked recruiting class nationally.

Michigan has 24 commits in its 2020 recruiting class with 22 of those prospects signed.