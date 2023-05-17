Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is expected to have a big season for the Wolverines as the program is looking for its third-straight College Football Playoff appearance.

McCarthy's debut as the leading quarterback was a resounding success in 2022, as he led the Wolverines to an undefeated season and beat both Michigan State and Ohio State in Columbus.

With the offseason in full swing, rankings and prognostications are bountiful. Sporting News released its Top 25 Quarterbacks in 2023 list this week with McCarthy making the list.

McCarthy comes in at No. 5 and below is what the outlet had to say about the ranking:

McCarthy is the most-talented quarterback Jim Harbaugh has had since 2015, and that showed in another Big Ten championship run. McCarthy took the starting job from Cade McNamara, finished 12-1 as a starter and became the first Michigan quarterback to win at Ohio State since 2000. McCarthy stepped up when running back Blake Corum was injured with 255.7 passing yards, eight TDs and three interceptions in the Wolverines’ last three games. McCarthy still needs to improve on his accuracy in the vertical game, but the play-making skills and moxie are there. McCarthy is more than capable of leading another CFP run – and he has a chance to be the first Michigan QB selected in the first round since Harbaugh in 1987.