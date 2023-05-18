Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has gone from national media punching back due to the program's shortcomings to media darling after the Wolverines' recent run of success.

That change of perception has also resulted in the headman being more favorably recognized when it comes to ranking him amongst his peers.

CBS Sports released the final part of its rankings of all coaches in college football this week, with Harbaugh making a considerable jump from where he was last year.

According to the outlet, Harbaugh is now amongst the top five coaches in college football, coming in squarely at number five. Last year, for example, Harbaugh just broke the top 10, coming in at No. 9.

Here is what the outlet had to say about Harbaugh and his ranking:

It wasn't hard to see the climb into the top five coming for Harbaugh. That's what tends to happen when you win the Big Ten two years in a row and reach the playoff both times. The next step for Harbaugh is winning a CFP game when he gets there. Still, even without the playoff win, Harbaugh's reputation has recovered nicely the last few years now that he's slain the Ohio State dragon. 2022 rank: 9 (+4)