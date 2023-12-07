Earlier this week, the latest Rivals250 rankings were revealed for the football class of 2024. Here's a look and breakdown of where Michigan commits and targets stand in the latest rankings.

No. 44

The former Boise State commit recently withdrew his pledge from the Broncos shortly after Andy Avalos was fired by the program after posting a 22-14 overall record. Michigan finished second in his recruitment for the Idaho native when he originally committed to Boise, and the Wolverines are again firmly in the running for Bair as the four-star receiver took a visit to Ann Arbor for The Game against OSU. If Bair commits to the Wolverines, he would be the class's highest rated prospect in the Rivals rankings. However, Oregon remains in the mix as well for Bair in what will be a recruiting race to watch as the early signing period approaches.

No. 52

Marshall checks into the latest rankings as the highest rated Wolverine commit, dropping nine spots from his previous rank. Recently, Marshall received the honor of being named Mr. Ohio, as voted on by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. In his senior season at Moeller, Marshall rushed for 1,550 yards and 17 touchdowns in 13 games while catching 30 passes for 394 yards and four scores.



No. 60

Davis checks in as the No. 60 overall player in the latest rankings, a 24-spot drop from the previous ones. A once five-star prospect, Davis has steadily fallen in the rankings as a prospect, but his on-field performance has been nothing short of impressive. On Wednesday, Davis was named Mr. Football in the state of North Carolina after leading his team to back-to-back state titles. Through his four years in high school, Davis totaled 111 touchdowns and 9,366 yards through the air, according to MaxPreps.

No. 80

At No. 80 is Michigan legacy commit Blake Frazier, who is down eight spots in the rankings since the previous ones. Frazier is the leader as far as the rankings go for Michigan's class amongst the offensive line commits, which ranks as the second-best o-line class in 2024, only behind Georgia.

No. 117

Stewart has seen a big bump in his ranking, shooting up 37 spots, the highest jump for any Wolverine commit in the 2024 class. He is joined by Channing Goodwin in the class at WR, and if Michigan can seal the deal with Bair, it will give the Wolverines two Rivals150 wideouts in the class of 2024.



No. 150

Prieskorn, an in-state product, check in at No. 150 and has seen a drop of 69 spots nationally since the last rankings. He has discussed working on his blocking to make sure he is fully prepared for the next level to be a tight end at Michigan, but after seeing him in person, he has the tools to be a great pass catcher who can create mismatches with his size.

No. 210

Oden, another in-state recruit, helped Harper Woods to a state title recently and really made an impact on the defensive side of the ball in terms of creating game changing plays. He recently told Maize & Blue Review he felt he did a nice job of creating turnovers and being a player that really hunts for the ball this past season, and wants to continue to improve all parts of his game to be ready for the next level.

No. 211