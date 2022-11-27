A major shakeup occured in the top five this week and you don't have to look far as to who caused the shakeup to happen with Michigan defeating No. 2 (at the time) Ohio State 45-23 on Saturday.

The Wolverines are the new No. 2 team in the country in both the Coaches and AP polls this week and look to guarantee a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win over Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Buckeyes are currently on the outside looking in as it sits at No. 5.

As for elsewhere in the conference, Penn State continues to be the only Big Ten program ranked outside of the Wolverines and Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions ranked No. 7 in the coaches poll and No. 8 in the AP poll this week.

