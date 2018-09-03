Where Michigan Football Ranks In The Nation's Most Important Statistics
Here's a look at where Michigan ranks in several of the nation's most important statistical categories following its Week 1 loss to Notre Dame.
Note: there are 130 teams in the FBS.
Offensive Statistics
Points per game: 104th (17)
Rushing yards per game: 117th (58)
Passing yards per game: 69th (247)
Offensive yards per game: 103rd (307)
First downs per game: 86th (20)
Turnovers lost: 74th (2)
Third down conversion percentage: 51st (46.1)
Red zone touchdown percentage: 111th (33.3)
Tackles for loss allowed per game: 85th (7.5)
Sacks allowed per game: 91st (3)
Defense
Points allowed per game: 62nd (24)
Yards allowed per game: 43rd (302)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 54th (132)
Passing yards allowed per game: 36th (170)
First downs allowed per game: 70th (21)
Turnovers gained: 57th (1)
Sacks per game: 49th (2)
Tackles for loss per game: 36th (7)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 95th (46.6)
Special Teams
Average yards per punt return: 74th (2)
Average yards per kick return: 2nd (60)
Average yards per punt: 38th (43.6)
Field goal percentage: 1st (100)
Miscellaneous
Penalties per game: 70th (7)
Turnover margin: 82nd (-1)
Takeaways
• Michigan's offensive line is picking up right where it left off last season, in terms of sacks and tackles for loss allowed. In 2017, the Wolverines surrendered 2.7 sacks (111th nationally) and 6.3 tackles for loss per game (90th) — on Saturday night against the Irish, they yielded three of the former and 7.5 of the latter, eerily similar statistics to last year.
• One positive offensive takeaway from Saturday night was the passing numbers. The combination of junior Shea Patterson and redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey combined to throw for 249 yards, a substantial improvement from last season's 171.2 per contest.
• After sophomore cornerback Ambry Thomas' 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter, Michigan unsurprisingly ranks second in the country in that category, averaging 60 yards per return. The only team who ranks higher is Alabama (77), due to junior running back Joshua Jacobs' 77-yard return for a score against Louisville on Saturday.
• Once again, U-M is playing from behind the eight ball when it comes to turnovers. Their minus-1 margin already ranks 82nd nationally, which is too similar to last year's minus-4 finish (90th).
---
