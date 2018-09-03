Here's a look at where Michigan ranks in several of the nation's most important statistical categories following its Week 1 loss to Notre Dame .

• Michigan's offensive line is picking up right where it left off last season, in terms of sacks and tackles for loss allowed. In 2017, the Wolverines surrendered 2.7 sacks (111th nationally) and 6.3 tackles for loss per game (90th) — on Saturday night against the Irish, they yielded three of the former and 7.5 of the latter, eerily similar statistics to last year.

• One positive offensive takeaway from Saturday night was the passing numbers. The combination of junior Shea Patterson and redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey combined to throw for 249 yards, a substantial improvement from last season's 171.2 per contest.

• After sophomore cornerback Ambry Thomas' 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter, Michigan unsurprisingly ranks second in the country in that category, averaging 60 yards per return. The only team who ranks higher is Alabama (77), due to junior running back Joshua Jacobs' 77-yard return for a score against Louisville on Saturday.

• Once again, U-M is playing from behind the eight ball when it comes to turnovers. Their minus-1 margin already ranks 82nd nationally, which is too similar to last year's minus-4 finish (90th).