Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 5
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?
Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.
Offense
Points per game: 1st (50.0)
Rushing yards per game: 13th (221.8)
Passing yards per game: 77th (234.8)
Offensive yards per game: 31st (456.6)
Total first downs: T-28th (120)
Turnovers lost: T-5th (2)
Third down conversion percentage: 43rd (44.2%)
Red zone offense: 8th (96.4%)
Tackles for loss allowed: T-17th (3.8)
Sacks allowed: T-50th (1.60)
Defense
Scoring defense: 6th (11.6)
Total defense: 6th (252.0)
Rushing defense: 14th (94.2)
Passing defense: T-10th (157.8)
Total first downs allowed: T-17th (72)
Turnovers gained: T-85th (6)
Team sacks: T-18th (3.00)
Team tackles for loss: T-64th (5.8)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: T-29th (30.4%)