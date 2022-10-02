News More News
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 5

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?

Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.

Offense

Points per game: 1st (50.0)

Rushing yards per game: 13th (221.8)

Passing yards per game: 77th (234.8)

Offensive yards per game: 31st (456.6)

Total first downs: T-28th (120)

Turnovers lost: T-5th (2)

Third down conversion percentage: 43rd (44.2%)

Red zone offense: 8th (96.4%)

Tackles for loss allowed: T-17th (3.8)

Sacks allowed: T-50th (1.60)

Defense

Scoring defense: 6th (11.6)

Total defense: 6th (252.0)

Rushing defense: 14th (94.2)

Passing defense: T-10th (157.8)

Total first downs allowed: T-17th (72)

Turnovers gained: T-85th (6)

Team sacks: T-18th (3.00)

Team tackles for loss: T-64th (5.8)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: T-29th (30.4%)

