Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 7
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?
Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.
Offense
Scoring offense: 7th (42.7)
Rushing yards per game: 9th (241.7)
Passing yards per game: T-76th (231.9)
Total Offense: 22nd (473.6)
Total first downs: 14th (174)
Turnovers lost: T-5th (4)
Third down conversion percentage: 16th (49.4%)
Red zone offense: T-22nd (92.3%)
Tackles for loss allowed: T-38th (4.43)
Sacks allowed: T-28th (1.29)
Defense
Scoring defense: T-5th (12.14)
Total defense: 4th (250.0)
Rushing defense: 6th (85.9)
Passing yards allowed: 9th (164.1)
Total first downs allowed: T-17th (103)
Turnovers gained: T-111th (7)
Team sacks: T-9th (3.43)
Team tackles for loss: T-49th (6.1)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 25th (31.2%)