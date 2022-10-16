News More News
football

Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 7

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?

Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.

Offense

Scoring offense: 7th (42.7)

Rushing yards per game: 9th (241.7)

Passing yards per game: T-76th (231.9)

Total Offense: 22nd (473.6)

Total first downs: 14th (174)

Turnovers lost: T-5th (4)

Third down conversion percentage: 16th (49.4%)

Red zone offense: T-22nd (92.3%)

Tackles for loss allowed: T-38th (4.43)

Sacks allowed: T-28th (1.29)

Defense

Scoring defense: T-5th (12.14)

Total defense: 4th (250.0)

Rushing defense: 6th (85.9)

Passing yards allowed: 9th (164.1)

Total first downs allowed: T-17th (103)

Turnovers gained: T-111th (7)

Team sacks: T-9th (3.43)

Team tackles for loss: T-49th (6.1)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: 25th (31.2%)

