Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 8
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?
Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.
Offense
Scoring offense: 6th (42.7)
Rushing yards per game: 8th (241.7)
Passing yards per game: T-74th (231.9)
Total Offense: 19th (473.6)
Total first downs: T-38th (174)
Turnovers lost: T-3rd (4)
Third down conversion percentage: 15th (49.4%)
Red zone offense: T-18th (92.3%)
Tackles for loss allowed: T-33rd (4.43)
Sacks allowed: T-28th (1.29)
Defense
Scoring defense: 3rd (12.14)
Total defense: 5th (250.0)
Rushing defense: 5th (85.9)
Passing yards allowed: 6th (164.1)
Total first downs allowed: 9th (103)
Turnovers gained: T-116th (7)
Team sacks: T-8th (3.43)
Team tackles for loss: T-48th (6.1)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 22nd (31.2%)