Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 8

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?

Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.

Offense

Scoring offense: 6th (42.7)

Rushing yards per game: 8th (241.7)

Passing yards per game: T-74th (231.9)

Total Offense: 19th (473.6)

Total first downs: T-38th (174)

Turnovers lost: T-3rd (4)

Third down conversion percentage: 15th (49.4%)

Red zone offense: T-18th (92.3%)

Tackles for loss allowed: T-33rd (4.43)

Sacks allowed: T-28th (1.29)

Defense

Scoring defense: 3rd (12.14)

Total defense: 5th (250.0)

Rushing defense: 5th (85.9)

Passing yards allowed: 6th (164.1)

Total first downs allowed: 9th (103)

Turnovers gained: T-116th (7)

Team sacks: T-8th (3.43)

Team tackles for loss: T-48th (6.1)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: 22nd (31.2%)

