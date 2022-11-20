Another week goes by and another week where Michigan is on a collision course with Ohio State to find out just where the rankings will shake out when the smoke clears.

This week, the AP and Coaches polls remain the same at the top, with the Wolverines coming in at No. 3 in both polls. The Buckeyes remain at No. 2 in what will be an epic showdown on Saturday.

As for elsewhere in the conference, Penn State continues to be the only Big Ten program ranked outside of the Wolverines and Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions ranked No. 10 in the coaches poll and No. 11 in the AP poll this week.

