The Wolverines' class has now jumped even higher with the commitment of 2023 three-star defensive back Hayden Moore on Monday, as well as three-star athlete DJ Waller on Sunday.

Michigan's 2023 recruiting class has been on an upward trend in the class rankings after a surge of recent commitments in the class.

According to Rivals' 2023 Team Rankings, the Wolverines have cracked the Top-20 after a mostly-dormant summer that saw the Wolverines sitting around the 50s a few months ago.

U-M currently sits at No. 19.

The Wolverines are looking to end the 2023 recruiting class strong with the Wolverines trending for three-star defensive lineman Jamel Howard and awaiting a decision from four-star wide receiver Karmello English.

U-M has a chance to climb even further, trailing the likes of Texas A&M (No. 18) by less than 20 points and Utah (No. 17) by less than 20 points.