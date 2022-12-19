Where Michigan's 2023 recruiting class stands after Moore's commitment
Michigan's 2023 recruiting class has been on an upward trend in the class rankings after a surge of recent commitments in the class.
The Wolverines' class has now jumped even higher with the commitment of 2023 three-star defensive back Hayden Moore on Monday, as well as three-star athlete DJ Waller on Sunday.
According to Rivals' 2023 Team Rankings, the Wolverines have cracked the Top-20 after a mostly-dormant summer that saw the Wolverines sitting around the 50s a few months ago.
U-M currently sits at No. 19.
The Wolverines are looking to end the 2023 recruiting class strong with the Wolverines trending for three-star defensive lineman Jamel Howard and awaiting a decision from four-star wide receiver Karmello English.
U-M has a chance to climb even further, trailing the likes of Texas A&M (No. 18) by less than 20 points and Utah (No. 17) by less than 20 points.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram