Michigan's 2024 recruiting class is rolling into July and continues to add key pieces to its class with four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley and four-star EDGE Elias Rudolph committing to the program in recent days.

The Wolverines' class also remains firmly within the top five of Rivals' team rankings this cycle as well.

According to the rankings, the Wolverines stay firm at the number three spot ahead of Notre Dame (No. 4) and Florida (No. 5).

U-M was recently jumped by Ohio State in the rankings for the No. 2 spot after the Buckeyes' recent additions, which included a five-star prospect. The Buckeyes hold less than a 100-point lead for the second spot.

Georgia leads all programs by a large margin for the number one spot in the rankings.

The top 10 classes are as follows.

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Notre Dame

5. Florida

6. Penn State

7. Oregon

8. LSU

9. Stanford

10. USC