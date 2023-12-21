Michigan's early signing period came and went without a hitch on Wednesday as all expected letters of intent were signed with no last-minute drama to be had.

The Wolverines announced the signings of all 26 commits, with the program receiving its 27th commitment in four-star defensive end Lugard Edokpayi in the process on signing day.

With flips and commitments elsewhere, including Edokpayi's addition, the Wolverines' saw its overall team ranking increase.

According to Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings, the Wolverines currently have the No. 12 class in the country coming out of the early signing period.

The Wolverines have at least one more prospect it could add to its class with four-star receiver Gatlin Bair electing to wait until February to make a decision, with the Wolverines sitting in an excellent position currently.

Below, here's how the Top 15 breaks down according to Rivals.