Where Michigan's 2024 class ranks at the end of the early signing period
Michigan's early signing period came and went without a hitch on Wednesday as all expected letters of intent were signed with no last-minute drama to be had.
The Wolverines announced the signings of all 26 commits, with the program receiving its 27th commitment in four-star defensive end Lugard Edokpayi in the process on signing day.
With flips and commitments elsewhere, including Edokpayi's addition, the Wolverines' saw its overall team ranking increase.
According to Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings, the Wolverines currently have the No. 12 class in the country coming out of the early signing period.
The Wolverines have at least one more prospect it could add to its class with four-star receiver Gatlin Bair electing to wait until February to make a decision, with the Wolverines sitting in an excellent position currently.
Below, here's how the Top 15 breaks down according to Rivals.
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Alabama
4. Miami
5. Ohio State
6. Oklahoma
7. Oregon
8. Auburn
9. Notre Dame
10. Clemson
11. Florida State
12. Michigan
13. LSU
14. Tennessee
15. Penn State
