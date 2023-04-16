News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-16 13:19:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Where Michigan's 2024 class sits after Blake Frazier's commitment

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan's 2024 recruiting class continues its strong run with offensive players, as 2024 Rivals250 offensive lineman Blake Frazier announced his pledge to the Wolverines on Sunday.

The legacy prospect is the fourth offensive lineman to join the class, joining fellow four-stars Luke Hamilton, Ben Roebuck and Andrew Sprague.

With the recent success on the trail, the Wolverines have firmly cemented themselves as a top-five class according to the Rivals 2024 Team Rankings.

As things stand in this writing, the Wolverines currently have the No. 3 overall class in the country, trailing Georgia and Ohio State, who has also surged in the rankings after a recent run of commitments.

Where the top 10 2024 team rankings stand as of Blake Frazier's commitment.
Where the top 10 2024 team rankings stand as of Blake Frazier's commitment.

The Wolverines' recruiting class consists of key talent across major positions so far, including pledges from four-star running back Jordan Marshall and five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis.

Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more Michigan Football recruiting coverage.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}