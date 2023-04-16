Michigan's 2024 recruiting class continues its strong run with offensive players, as 2024 Rivals250 offensive lineman Blake Frazier announced his pledge to the Wolverines on Sunday. The legacy prospect is the fourth offensive lineman to join the class, joining fellow four-stars Luke Hamilton, Ben Roebuck and Andrew Sprague.

With the recent success on the trail, the Wolverines have firmly cemented themselves as a top-five class according to the Rivals 2024 Team Rankings. As things stand in this writing, the Wolverines currently have the No. 3 overall class in the country, trailing Georgia and Ohio State, who has also surged in the rankings after a recent run of commitments.

Where the top 10 2024 team rankings stand as of Blake Frazier's commitment.