Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is widely considered one of the better head coaches in college football and the Wolverines' recent success in past seasons has cemented that fact according to multiple outlets.

One outlet, in particular, views Harbaugh as a top-five coach nationally.

According to Sporting News, which released its rank of college coaches this week, Harbaugh is currently ranked No. 4 heading into the 2023 season, one spot behind Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who the Wolverines have bested in consecutive seasons.

Here's what the outlet had to say:

Lowdown: Like Swinney, it took Harbaugh time to get Michigan on track in recruiting, the Big Ten and the rivalry with Ohio State. It's hard to argue with the results of the last two seasons. The Wolverines have won back-to-back Big Ten championships after consecutive wins against the Buckeyes, and Harbaugh has evolved in recruiting with the help of the transfer portal. Last year's playoff flop against TCU also is on the record, and the remains on Harbaugh to break through for a national championship.