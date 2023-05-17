News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-17 12:08:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Where Michigan's Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard go in NBA Mock Drafts

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

The draft order for the 2023 NBA Draft is officially set with the San Antonio Spurs winning the lottery and the opportunity to select Victor Embanyama.

With the order set, multiple outlets released their updated mock drafts this morning. Michigan Basketball's Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard are consistent first round selections across all mock drafts.

We have compiled six of the biggest to show where these outlets have the Michigan stars being drafted.

Yahoo Sports

2023 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: San Antonio Spurs land the No. 1 pick with Victor Wembanyama's future team revealed (yahoo.com)

16. Utah Jazz

18. Miami Heat - Jett Howard

The Athletic

NBA post-lottery Mock Draft 2023: Wembanyama goes No. 1 to Spurs; Henderson to Hornets - The Athletic

14. New Orleans Pelicans - Kobe Bufkin

22. Brooklyn Nets - Jett Howard


ESPN

2023 NBA mock draft -- Projecting all 58 picks post-lottery - ESPN

17. Los Angeles Lakers - Jett Howard

19. Golden State Warriors - Kobe Bufkin


SBNATION

NBA mock draft 2023: Instant projection after lottery with Spurs winning No. 1 pick - SBNation.com

15. Atlanta Hawks - Jett Howard

24. Sacramento Kings - Kobe Bufkin

USA Today

NBA mock draft: Lottery complete, where does Victor Wembanyama land? (usatoday.com)

15. Atlanta Hawks - Kobe Bufkin

18. Miami Heat - Jett Howard

CBS Sports

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Brandon Miller gets nod over Scoot Henderson after Hornets land No. 2 pick in lottery - CBSSports.com

16. Utah Jazz - Jett Howard

20. Houston Rockets - Kobe Bufkin


---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}