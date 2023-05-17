Where Michigan's Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard go in NBA Mock Drafts
The draft order for the 2023 NBA Draft is officially set with the San Antonio Spurs winning the lottery and the opportunity to select Victor Embanyama.
With the order set, multiple outlets released their updated mock drafts this morning. Michigan Basketball's Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard are consistent first round selections across all mock drafts.
We have compiled six of the biggest to show where these outlets have the Michigan stars being drafted.
Yahoo Sports
2023 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: San Antonio Spurs land the No. 1 pick with Victor Wembanyama's future team revealed (yahoo.com)
16. Utah Jazz
18. Miami Heat - Jett Howard
The Athletic
NBA post-lottery Mock Draft 2023: Wembanyama goes No. 1 to Spurs; Henderson to Hornets - The Athletic
14. New Orleans Pelicans - Kobe Bufkin
22. Brooklyn Nets - Jett Howard
ESPN
2023 NBA mock draft -- Projecting all 58 picks post-lottery - ESPN
17. Los Angeles Lakers - Jett Howard
19. Golden State Warriors - Kobe Bufkin
SBNATION
NBA mock draft 2023: Instant projection after lottery with Spurs winning No. 1 pick - SBNation.com
15. Atlanta Hawks - Jett Howard
24. Sacramento Kings - Kobe Bufkin
USA Today
NBA mock draft: Lottery complete, where does Victor Wembanyama land? (usatoday.com)
15. Atlanta Hawks - Kobe Bufkin
18. Miami Heat - Jett Howard
CBS Sports
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Brandon Miller gets nod over Scoot Henderson after Hornets land No. 2 pick in lottery - CBSSports.com
16. Utah Jazz - Jett Howard
20. Houston Rockets - Kobe Bufkin
