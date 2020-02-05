As expected, Patterson did not sign with the Wolverines. It is unclear what is in store for his future, but he won't be on scholarship in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines entered the day with 23 signees and did not make any additions during the late period. The only chance was three-star tight end Nick Patterson coming off the commitment list.

It was an uneventful day for Michigan

Michigan went into the day with a Top 10 national recruiting class. However, the Wolverines fell out, dropping down to No. 11 overall.

Michigan has the second ranked class in the Big Ten Conference, sitting only behind Ohio State.

Here are the full Top 10 team rankings:

1. Georgia

2. Clemson

3. Alabama

4. LSU

5. Ohio State

6. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. Tennessee

9. Oregon

10. Auburn

11. Michigan

Michigan finished with a final score of 2,268 with 13 four-star signees and 10 three-star signees. The Wolverines did not land a five-star recruit this cycle.

Michigan had the No. 10 recruiting class nationally in 2019 and the No. 24 recruiting class nationally in 2018.

