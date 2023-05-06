With the college football season still months away, it's never too early to discuss how the top 25 is going to shake out coming into the season.

If the preseason hype is to be believed, Michigan will be headed into the season with a mighty target on its back.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd released his post-spring top 25 which has the Wolverines sitting well within the top 25. In fact, only one team is higher than the Wolverines who come in ranked number two heading into the season according to Dodd.

Here's what he said about the Wolverines:

It's looking like a third straight CFP appearance for Jim Harbaugh. Just as significant would be a third straight win over Ohio State. For now, Harbaugh has built a powerhouse headed into his ninth season. Running back Blake Corum returns from injury for what could be a Heisman Trophy run. J.J. McCarthy should become a difference maker this season at QB. The offensive line has been the nation's best two years running (Joe Moore Award). Look forward to more bully ball from Harbs. Ohio State, you might want to check your rearview mirror. Way-too-early ranking: 2

Recently, USA Today also listed U-M as the post-spring favorite to win the Big Ten.