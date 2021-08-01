Where Michigan Stands In ESPN's Preseason College Basketball Rankings

Rosters around college basketball are, for the most part, set for the 2021-22 season, and summer workouts are in full swing. The Michigan Wolverines had some moving parts during the offseason, but ultimately got freshman center Hunter Dickinson back and brought in redshirt junior Coastal Carolina transfer point guard DeVante' Jones, who also went through the NBA Draft process but decided to return to college. Coming off winning the outright Big Ten regular title and making an Elite Eight appearance, the Wolverines are unsurprisingly near the top of preseason rankings, checking in at No. 7 in ESPN.com analyst Jeff Borzello's recently updated top 25. RELATED: Where Michigan Players Are Projected In Early 2022 NBA Mock Drafts RELATED: Michigan's Own Isaiah Livers Excited To 'Stay Home,' Help 'Restore Detroit'

Michigan Wolverines basketball beat Florida State in the Sweet 16 last season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The Maize and Blue are the second highest ranked Big Ten team, trailing only Purdue at No. 6. Gonzaga stands at No. 1, with (in order) Kansas, UCLA, Villanova and Texas slotting behind the Bulldogs and making up the top five. While Michigan is just outside the top five, there's not much separation between the teams not named Gonzaga. Barstool Sportsbook has the 'Zags as the clear favorite to win the national title at 7-1, but lists UCLA and Villanova at 10-1 and Purdue, Michigan, Kentucky and Texas at 12-1. Borzello thinks all of those teams — certainly including Michigan — have a shot to cut down the nets next April.

