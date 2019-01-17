With Michigan 17-0 for the first time in program history, the Wolverines rank towards the top of a lot of Big Ten conference statistics. Here’s where Michigan stacks up:

56.6 points per game. Through 17 games this season, Michigan’s defense remains the best in the Big Ten, only giving up 56.6 points per game. This is over four points better than the second best defense in the conference in Nebraska, who is giving up 60.8 points per game.

1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio. Michigan is one of the best teams in the Big Ten at taking care of the basketball and it’s assist-to-turnover ratio is the second best in the conference, only behind Michigan State at 1.6. The Wolverines only turn the ball over 9.5 times per game, which is tied for the first-best mark in the Big Ten with Wisconsin.

+17.0 While Michigan has the best defense in the conference, it’s offense isn’t as strong as the Wolverines are only averaging 73.6 points per game, which is 11th in the Big Ten. However, because of its defense, the Wolverines have the third-best scoring margin in the conference at +17.0.

45.8 percent from three. Sophomore forward Isiah Livers is shooting 45.8 percent from three, which is the third best percentage in the Big Ten. He is only 1.6 percent behind Michigan State’s Matt McQuaid who has the best three-point percentage in the conference at 47.4 percent. Sophomore forward Jordan Poole isn’t too far behind Livers as Poole is shooting 44.8 percent from three, which is the sixth-best mark in the Big Ten. Poole has made 39 threes so far this season, which is the seventh most in the conference.

5.9 assists per game. Junior point guard Zavier Simpson is averaging 5.9 assists per game, which is second in the Big Ten behind Michigan State’s point guard Cassius Winston, who is averaging 7.4 assists per game. Simpson is 1.3 assists per game better than Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ, who is third in the Big Ten averaging 4.6 assists per game.

Simpson also is one of the best in the conference at getting steals and is averaging 1.5 steals per game, which is tied for fourth in the Big Ten. His assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.5 is the best in the conference, ahead of Purdue’s Ryan Cline who has a ratio of 3.1.

2.2 blocks per game. Junior center Jon Teske is a huge part of Michigan’s strong defense and he is averaging 2.2 blocks per game, which is tied for first in the Big Ten with Maryland’s Bruno Fernando. Both are 0.4 blocks ahead of the third place defender Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu, who is averaging 1.8 blocks per game.