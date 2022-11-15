Michigan football is almost there.

Still pursuing perfection, the Wolverines are two games away from achieving a 12-0 regular season record, with games against Illinois & Ohio State left to play.

The Fighting Illini will travel to Ann Arbor for a Big Ten crossover game that sets up The Game the following week.

Various rankings come out each week, including the AP & Coaches Polls.

In this weekly segment, we'll get away from human polls, go into the computers, and see what the various analytical-based rankings had to say about U-M each week.

With the Illini on the clock, here's where the computers rank Michigan ahead of Week 12 in college football.